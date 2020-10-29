Bardoc Gold : Quarterly Activities Report

SEPTEMBER 2020 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT Bardoc closing-in on development of new long-life gold project near Kalgoorlie following strong progress with development studies, upgraded Mineral Resource and drilling success BARDOC GOLD PROJECT, WA (BDC: 100%) Key De-risking milestones achieved for Definitive Feasibility Study including:

De-risking milestones achieved for Definitive Feasibility Study including: Re-optimised Mine Plan highlighting additional reserve potential at all deposits; Indicative term sheets received for concentrate off-take and prefer off-taker shortlisting has commenced; Mineral Resource Update upgraded 171koz to higher resource confidence available for reserve analysis in the Definitive Feasibility Study.

New +40,000m drilling program underway targeting new exploration breakthroughs outside the current 3.03Moz Resource inventory to add further value to the Company's long-term development.

long-term development. Outstanding results delivered from Zoroastrian subsequent to the end of the Quarter, extending the mineralisation further north outside of the existing 526koz Mineral Resource. Assay results include:

89m @ 1.43g/t Au from 192m including 8m @ 3.35g/t Au from 193m and 13m @ 2.19g/t Au from 252m in KNC202014 11m @ 3.08g/t Au from 190m and 8m @ 2.90g/t Au from 156m in KNC202017 11m @ 4.69g/t Au from 237m including 6m @ 6.78g/t Au from 239m in KNC202001 34m @ 2.51g/t Au from 81m including 12m @ 4.11g/t Au from 100m in KNC202011

Broad, high-grade gold intercepts from untested locations within the Omega Lode, at the 1.7Moz Aphrodite deposit:

high-grade gold intercepts from untested locations within the Omega Lode, at the 1.7Moz Aphrodite deposit: 37m @ 6.21g/t Au from 90m including 13m @ 10.94g/t Au from 90m in 20APRC0006 7m @ 8.95g/t Au including 4m @ 15.07g/t Au from 132m in 20APRC0001

Reverse Circulation drilling at the 320koz Excelsior deposit highlights potential growth opportunities for possible future mining assessment:

19m @ 2.00g/t Au from 160m in KNC200023 24m @ 1.44g/t Au from 80m in KNC200022 including 10m @ 2.14g/t Au from 87m 76m @ 0.89g/t Au from 173m in KNC200019 including 11m @ 1.20g/t Au from 197m, 10m @ 1.98g/t Au from 215m and 6m @ 1.93g/t Au from 232m

CORPORATE Transformational $24m institutional capital raising completed in early July, substantially de-risking

Bardoc's pathway to production, underpinning DFS completion, final engineering and accelerated development and exploration

de-risking Bardoc's pathway to production, underpinning DFS completion, final engineering and accelerated development and exploration
Cash reserves of A$29.4 million at Quarter-end.

OVERVIEW Bardoc Gold CEO Robert Ryan said the continued de-risking of the Bardoc Gold Project over the September Quarter coupled with the latest drilling and optimisation results put the Bardoc Gold Project on a road map to production. "This has been a very active Quarter for Bardoc Gold, with the completion of a number of key de- risking activities for the project, culminating in the updated resource statement. The updated resource statement will underpin the DFS as we look to build upon the current 790koz Ore Reserve. "In parallel with the completion of this Study, we have also kicked off a major 40,000 metre drilling program at the Bardoc Gold Project aimed at delivering new discoveries outside of the known zones of mineralisation. Also, the recent exploration success at Zoroastrian shows there is immense opportunity to continue to expand on the current resource and provide mine-life well beyond the current mine plan. "As we move into the final stages of the metallurgical test work, we look forward to negotiating the final off-take agreement for the gold concentrate throughout November and December. This will enable the company to update the final DFS in the March Quarter 2021. "We have also made strong progress during the Quarter towards the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study, with indicative term sheets received for product off-take, mine optimisation and design work well advanced, and extensive progress made on our metallurgical testwork programs. "Bardoc holds a large tenement portfolio within the North Kalgoorlie region, with significant areas remaining largely untested. We are very much looking forward to progressively testing these areas over the coming months as we continue to build a large-scale,long-life mining operation." RESOURCE EXTENSION AND EXPLORATION DRILLING Figure 1. Bardoc Gold Project, tenement location plan. Page 2 of 15

ZOROASTRIAN DEPOSIT The Zoroastrian Deposit has a current Resource of 526koz Au and is open at depth down the northerly plunge on multiple lodes. Diamond core drilling commenced at the cornerstone Zoroastrian Deposit in September to expand the Company's geotechnical knowledge away from the 2016 open pit into areas to be included in the 2021 DFS. Detailed assessment of the core is underway with final geotechnical parameters expected in October. Subsequent to the end of the Quarter, the Company reported outstanding new results from exploration drilling at the Blueys Lode to test the potential for high-grade shoots outside the current Resource envelope at the northern end of the deposit, with assays including: 11m @ 4.69g/t Au from 237m including 6m @ 6.78g/t Au from 239m in KNC202001

89m @ 1.43g/t Au from 192m including 8m @ 3.35g/t Au from 193m and 13m @ 2.19g/t Au from 252m in KNC202014

11m @ 3.08g/t Au from 190m in KNC202017

8m @ 2.90g/t Au from 156m in KNC202017

18m @ 2.16g/t Au from 165m in KNC202002

22m @ 1.61g/t Au from 144m in KNC202004

34m @ 2.51g/t Au from 81m including 12m @ 4.11g/t Au from 100m in KNC202011 These new results from the northern end of the Zoroastrian Deposit have extended the mineralisation further to the north outside of the current Mineral Resource model and have provided the impetus to expedite a diamond core rig to site to further evaluate this emerging area. Figure 2: Zoroastrian 6643020mN Cross-Section,+/-15m, looking north. Page 3 of 15

The drilling has identified a significant zone with a standout intercept of 89m @ 1.43g/t Au from 192m in KNC202014, which is interpreted as the development of multiple footwall lodes within the Royal Mint Lode. This intersection is the broadest zone of mineralisation recorded at Zoroastrian and highlights that the cornerstone deposit still has areas that can yield significant widths of strong gold mineralisation, providing considerable upside for future mining and exploration activities. APHRODITE DEPOSIT The Aphrodite Deposit has total Ore Reserves of 500,000oz, comprising Open Pit Reserves of 2.83Mt @ 2.3g/t Au for 210,000oz and Underground Reserves of 2.38Mt @ 3.7g/t Au for 290,000oz. The Aphrodite Deposit consists of multiple lodes - Alpha, Phi, Epsilon, Sigma and Omega, with Alpha and Phi being the two main lodes. During the Quarter, results were reported from the Omega Lode. Omega is a generally thought to be narrow, high-grade lode located some 20-40m west of the Phi Lode. The Omega Lode broadly follows a contact between a basalt and sediment with fine grained arsenopyrite carrying the gold mineralisation. These recent results are much wider than the average intercepts. There are large untested areas at Aphrodite and these results confirm there are still discoveries to be made that will positively impact the Company's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) plans. Results reported during the Quarter included: 37m @ 6.21g/t Au including 13m @ 10.94g/t Au from 90m in 20APRC0006

7m @ 8.95g/t Au including 4m @ 15.07g/t Au from 132m in 20APRC0001

4m @ 5.24g/t Au from 158m in 20APRC0003 Follow-up drilling is being planned to fully test the lateral extents of this mineralisation and will be undertaken in coming months. EXCELSIOR The Excelsior Deposit is one of the three cornerstone deposits of the Bardoc Gold Project. The RC in-fill drilling program during the quarter was designed to upgrade areas of the Mineral Resource from Inferred to Indicated status, to make them available for conversion to Ore Reserves. Key results during the Quarter included: 19m @ 2.00g/t Au from 160m in KNC200023

24m @ 1.44g/t Au from 80m in KNC200022, including 10m @ 2.14g/t Au from 87m

76m @ 0.89g/t Au from 173m in KNC200019 including 11m @ 1.20g/t Au from 197m, 10m @ 1.98g/t Au from 215m and 6m @ 1.93g/t Au from 232m

23m @ 0.75g/t Au from 260m in KNC200019 including 9m @ 1.48g/t Au from 272m

15m @ 0.97g/t Au from 163m in KNC200020 including 9m @ 1.16g/t Au from 163m Page 4 of 15

