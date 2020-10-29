Bardoc Gold : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report
Name of entity
Bardoc Gold Limited
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
40 125 578 743
September 2020
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
-
-
1.2
Payments for
(a)
exploration & evaluation
(3,862)
(3,862)
(b)
development
-
-
(c)
production
-
-
(d)
staff costs
(174)
(174)
(e) administration and corporate costs
(328)
(328)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
62
62
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(2)
(2)
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7 Government grants and tax incentives
(ATO Cashflow Boost)
37
37
1.8
Other (Legal fees/settlement / Fuel tax
(116)
(116)
credits)
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(4,383)
(4,383)
activities
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire or for:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
(9)
(9)
(d)
exploration & evaluation
-
-
(e)
investments
-
-
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
(g) other - landholder duties
(588)
(588)
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d)
investments
-
-
(e)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
(597)
(597)
activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities
(excluding convertible debt securities)
24,000
24,000
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt
securities
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity
securities or convertible debt securities
(1,428)
(1,428)
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and
borrowings
-
-
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (Principal repayments - lease)
(20)
(20)
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
22,552
22,552
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
11,853
11,853
4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating
activities (item 1.9 above)
(4,383)
(4,383)
4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(item 2.6 above)
(597)
(597)
4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
(item 3.10 above)
22,552
22,552
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
-
-
29,425
29,425
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
29,425
11,853
5.2
Call deposits
-
-
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
29,425
11,853
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
95
associates included in item 1
6.2
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
-
associates included in item 2
Payments of director's fees, salaries & wages and consulting fees during the quarter.
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
7. Financing facilities
Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
7.1 Loan facilities
7.2 Credit standby arrangements
7.3 Other (please specify)
7.4 Total financing facilities
Total facility
Amount drawn at
amount at quarter
quarter end
end
$A'000
$A'000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
8.
Estimated cash available for future operating activities
$A'000
8.1
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
(4,383)
8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing
activities) (item 2.1(d))
-
8.3
Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)
(4,383)
8.4
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
29,425
8.5
Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
-
8.6
Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)
29,425
8.7
Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by
6.71
item 8.3)
Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A".
Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.
8.8
If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating
cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
Answer: N/A
8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
Answer: N/A
