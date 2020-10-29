Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Bardoc Gold Limited    BDC   AU0000032377

BARDOC GOLD LIMITED

(BDC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.073 AUD   -3.95%
06:55pBARDOC GOLD : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
06:55pBARDOC GOLD : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
10/20BARDOC GOLD : Appendix 3G
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bardoc Gold : Quarterly Cashflow Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Bardoc Gold Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

40 125 578 743

September 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(3,862)

(3,862)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(174)

(174)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(328)

(328)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

62

62

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(2)

(2)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7 Government grants and tax incentives

(ATO Cashflow Boost)

37

37

1.8

Other (Legal fees/settlement / Fuel tax

(116)

(116)

credits)

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(4,383)

(4,383)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

(9)

(9)

(d)

exploration & evaluation

-

-

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

(g) other - landholder duties

(588)

(588)

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(597)

(597)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

24,000

24,000

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

securities

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity

securities or convertible debt securities

(1,428)

(1,428)

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and

borrowings

-

-

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (Principal repayments - lease)

(20)

(20)

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

22,552

22,552

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

11,853

11,853

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating

activities (item 1.9 above)

(4,383)

(4,383)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(item 2.6 above)

(597)

(597)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(item 3.10 above)

22,552

22,552

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

-

-

29,425

29,425

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

29,425

11,853

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

29,425

11,853

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

95

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Payments of director's fees, salaries & wages and consulting fees during the quarter.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

(4,383)

8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing

activities) (item 2.1(d))

-

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

(4,383)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

29,425

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

29,425

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by

6.71

item 8.3)

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A".

Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8

If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating

cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: N/A

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bardoc Gold Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:54:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARDOC GOLD LIMITED
06:55pBARDOC GOLD : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
06:55pBARDOC GOLD : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
10/20BARDOC GOLD : Appendix 3G
PU
10/20BARDOC GOLD : makes key management appointments
PU
10/19BARDOC GOLD : Standout 89 metre intercept at Zoroastrian
PU
10/11BARDOC GOLD : Diggers & Dealers Presentation Link
PU
10/11BARDOC GOLD : Investor Presentation Diggers and Dealers
PU
10/06BARDOC GOLD : Investor Presentation 121 Mining Investment APAC
PU
10/06BARDOC GOLD : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/05BARDOC GOLD : New high grade shoot discovered at Zoroastrian deposit
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -16,0 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 126 M 88,6 M 88,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart BARDOC GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bardoc Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARDOC GOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,07 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ryan Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Howard Leibowitz Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Francis Chief Operating Officer
Russell Paul Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Neil Gregory Biddle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARDOC GOLD LIMITED-5.19%93
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION21.05%39 751
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-22.62%37 409
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.28.58%24 499
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-15.27%11 770
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.38%8 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group