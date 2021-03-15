Bardoc Gold : Notice under Section 708A(5)(e)

16th MARCH 2021
ASX RELEASE
NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT
Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) advises that on 15th March 2021, it completed the issue of 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) pursuant to the exercise of vested Performance Rights. Please refer to the Appendix 2A lodged on 16th March 2021.
The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Corporations Act) that:
-
1. The Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and
-
2. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
-
3. As at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.
Authorised for Release by
Robert Ryan
Chief Executive Officer
For further information contact:
INVESTORS:
MEDIA:
|
Robert Ryan
|
Bardoc Gold Limited
|
Nicholas Read
|
Read Corporate
|
Telephone:
|
+61 (08) 6215 0090
|
Telephone:
|
0419 929 046
|
Email:
|
admin@bardocgold.com.au
|
Email:
|
info@readcorporate.com.au
