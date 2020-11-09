Barfresh to Host Business Update Call on November 16, 2020

Log in
11/09/2020 | 02:30pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced that it will host a business update call on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (877) 407-4018 in North America, and international listeners can dial (201) 689-8471. Participants from the Company will be Riccardo Delle Coste, CEO, Joseph Cugine, President, and Raffi Loussararian, Vice President of Finance.

A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, November 30, 2020. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13712059.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at www.barfresh.com in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Media
Erin Fasano
VP of Marketing, Barfresh Food Group, Inc.
310-873-3172
erinf@barfresh.com

Contact
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254        
John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,04 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,86 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 35,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart BARFRESH FOOD GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Barfresh Food Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,00 $
Last Close Price 0,24 $
Spread / Highest target 317%
Spread / Average Target 317%
Spread / Lowest Target 317%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riccardo Delle Coste Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Arnold Tinter Secretary & Director
Steven Lang Independent Director
Joseph M. Cugine Director
Alexander H. Ware Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARFRESH FOOD GROUP, INC.-31.43%36
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-10.66%212 508
KEURIG DR PEPPER-1.00%40 332
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-19.36%10 961
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.4.66%10 054
COCA-COLA HBC AG-29.12%8 723
