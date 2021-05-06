Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Barfresh Food Group, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BRFH   US0675321014

BARFRESH FOOD GROUP, INC.

(BRFH)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Barfresh to Host Business Update Call on May 17, 2021

05/06/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced that it will host a business update call on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (877) 407-4018 in North America, and international listeners can dial (201) 689-8471.

A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, May 31, 2021. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13719382.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at www.barfresh.com in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Investor Relations
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
