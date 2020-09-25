Log in
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

(BEE)
Baring Emerging Europe : Transaction in Own Shares

09/25/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares: Baring Emerging Europe
Date of purchase: 25/09/2020
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,750
Lowest price per share: 614.00 pence
Highest price per share: 616.00 pence
Trading venue: London
Aggregate volume per trading venue: 3,750
Weighted average price per trading venue: 615.0667 pence
Discount @ close (estimate): 13.46%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,276,025 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).


© PRNewswire 2020
