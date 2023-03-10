Advanced search
Barings BDC : Additional Meeting Materials

03/10/2023 | 08:36pm EST
Action Required

WE NEED YOUR VOTE!

YOUR VOTE MATTERS.

We've made it easy, please vote promptly on any device you prefer.

PROXYVOTE.COM

P88632-EPB

Your Vote Is Important - Vote Your Shares Today!

The Barings BDC, Inc. Annual Meeting is scheduled for May 4, 2023. Whether or not you plan to attend, your vote is very important. You can vote your shares by internet, telephone, QR code or mail.

Simply follow the instructions on the enclosed form. For your convenience, we've highlighted where you can ﬁnd your unique Control Number. If you have any questions or need assistance, please call 1-877-777-4652.

Four Ways to Vote

NOTE: This is not an actual Control Number. Please refer to the proxy card for your unique Control Number.

ONLINE

PHONE

GO TO PROXYVOTE.COM

WITHOUT A PROXY CARD

Please have your proxy

card in hand when

Monday to Friday,

accessing the website.

There are easy-to-

to speak with a proxy

follow directions to

specialist.

help you complete

the electronic voting

WITH A PROXY CARD

instruction form.

with a touch-tone

phone to vote using an

automated system.

QR CODE

WITH A SMARTPHONE Vote by scanning the Quick Response Code or "QR Code" on the Proxy Card/VIF enclosed.

MAIL

VOTE PROCESSING Mark, sign and date your ballot and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided.

NOTE: This is not an actual Control Number. Please refer to the voting instruction form for your unique Control Number.

Disclaimer

Barings BDC Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2023 01:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
