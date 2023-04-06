Advanced search
    BBDC   US06759L1035

BARINGS BDC, INC.

(BBDC)
04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
7.690 USD   +0.92%
Barings BDC, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/05Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
04/05Sector Update: Financial
MT
Barings BDC, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) (“Barings BDC” or the “Company”) today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial and operating results for Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the call, please dial 877-407-8831 or 201-493-6736 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until May 12, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and enter conference ID 13737798.

Barings BDC’s quarterly results conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.barings.com/ir-calendar. Access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until May 12, 2023.

About Barings BDC, Inc.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans in middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with $347+ billion* of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

About Barings LLC

Barings is a $347+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 275 M - -
Net income 2023 124 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,56x
Yield 2023 13,2%
Capitalization 822 M 822 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Eric J. Lloyd Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ian M. Fowler President
Jonathan A. Landsberg Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Murray Chief Operating & Accounting Officer
Mark F. Mulhern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARINGS BDC, INC.-6.50%822
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.90%9 753
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.09%5 171
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.38%3 969
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.35%3 941
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.22%3 788
