Barings BDC, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results And Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) ("Barings BDC" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021 and announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. Highlights Income Statement Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Total

Amount Per Share(1) Total

Amount Per

Share(1) Net investment income $14.6 $0.22 $14.4 $0.22 Net realized gains $0.3 $0.01 $1.8 $0.03 Net unrealized appreciation $14.4 $0.22 $6.3 $0.10 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $29.3 $0.45 $22.5 $0.34 Dividends paid

$0.20

$0.19 (1) Based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period of 65,316,085. Investment Portfolio and Balance Sheet





(dollars in millions, except per share data) As of June 30, 2021 As of March 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 Investment portfolio at fair value $1,575.1 $1,602.1 $1,495.8 Weighted average yield on performing debt investments, excluding short-term investments (at principal amount) 7.4% 7.2% 7.1%







Total assets $1,806.3 $1,727.1 $1,677.0 Debt outstanding (principal) $1,043.5 $986.1 $944.7 Total net assets (equity) $744.1 $727.9 $717.8 Net asset value per share $11.39 $11.14 $10.99 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.40x 1.35x 1.32x Net debt-to-equity ratio (adjusted for unrestricted cash, short-term investments and net unsettled transactions) 1.14x 1.14x 1.04x Second Quarter 2021 Results Commenting on the quarter, Eric Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer, stated "The second quarter remained very active across our sponsor finance and cross platform investment strategies, and this activity continued to generate stable and consistent results. Underlying portfolio trends remain strong, NAV per share continues to increase, and our wide frame of investment reference across various private asset classes remains a unique competitive advantage as markets continue to become more competitive." During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported total investment income of $33.2 million, net investment income of $14.6 million, or $0.22 per share, and a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $29.3 million, or $0.45 per share. Net asset value ("NAV") per share as of June 30, 2021 was $11.39, as compared to $11.14 as of March 31, 2021. The increase in NAV per share from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021 was primarily attributed to net unrealized appreciation on the Company's investment portfolio, credit support agreement and foreign currency transactions of approximately $0.22 per share, net investment income exceeding the second quarter dividend by $0.02 per share and a net realized gain on investments of $0.01. Jonathan Bock, Chief Financial Officer, stated "At $0.22 per share of net investment income, Barings BDC continues to meet its long-term earnings target of 8.0% on NAV per share. This strong earnings profile, when combined with our best in class fee structure, provides for further earnings stability as Barings' pre-incentive fee net operating income exceeds our 8.0% hurdle rate. As a result, I am happy to announce that our Board of Directors declared a dividend increase of 5.0% to $0.21 per share in the third quarter." Recent Portfolio Activity During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company made 22 new investments totaling $204.2 million, made investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $54.2 million, and made net additional investments in existing joint venture equity portfolio companies totaling $6.0 million. The Company had seven loans repaid at par totaling $66.4 million and received $19.5 million of portfolio company principal payments. In addition, the Company sold $155.7 million of middle-market portfolio company debt investments to one of the Company's joint ventures, realizing a gain on these transactions of $0.9 million. Lastly, the Company recognized a net realized loss totaling $0.4 million on the disposition of an equity investment. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded net unrealized appreciation totaling $14.4 million, consisting of net unrealized appreciation on our current portfolio of $12.1 million, unrealized appreciation of $2.3 million on the credit support agreement with Barings and unrealized appreciation reclassification adjustments of $0.7 million related to the net realized gains on the sales / repayments of certain investments, net of unrealized depreciation related to foreign currency transactions of $0.6 million. The net unrealized appreciation on our current portfolio of $12.1 million was driven primarily by broad market moves for investments of $7.8 million and the credit or fundamental performance of investments of $5.1 million, partially offset by the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on investments of $0.8 million. Liquidity and Capitalization As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and foreign currencies of $30.7 million, short-term money market fund investments of $10.6 million, $668.5 million of borrowings outstanding under its $800.0 million senior secured revolving credit agreement and $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes outstanding. In addition, the Company had a net receivable from unsettled transactions of $150.8 million and commitments from an investor to purchase an additional $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes under its Note Purchase Agreement entered into on August 3, 2020 (the "August 2020 NPA"), subject to the terms of the August 2020 NPA. Share Purchase Programs In connection with the completion of the Company's acquisition of MVC Capital, Inc. ("MVC"), a Delaware corporation, on December 23, 2020 (the "MVC Acquisition"), the Company committed to make open-market purchases of shares of its common stock in an aggregate amount of up to $15.0 million at then-current market prices at any time shares trade below 90% of the Company's then most recently disclosed NAV per share. Any repurchases pursuant to the authorized program will occur during the 12-month period commencing upon the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which occurred on May 6, 2021, and will be made in accordance with applicable legal, contractual and regulatory requirements. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares under the authorized program. Dividend Information The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The Company's third quarter dividend is payable as follows: Third Quarter 2021 Dividend: Amount per share: $0.21 Record date: September 8, 2021 Payment date: September 15, 2021 Dividend Reinvestment Plan Barings BDC has adopted a dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") that provides for reinvestment of dividends and distributions on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash. As a result, when the Company declares a cash dividend or distribution, stockholders who have not opted out of the DRIP will have their cash dividends or distributions automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company's common stock, rather than receiving cash. When the Company declares and pays dividends and distributions, it determines the allocation of the distribution between current income, accumulated income, capital gains and return of capital on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). At each year end, the Company is required for tax purposes to determine the allocation based on tax accounting principles. Due to differences between GAAP and tax accounting principles, the portion of each dividend distribution that is ordinary income, capital gain or return of capital may differ for GAAP and tax purposes. The tax status of the Company's distributions can be found on the Investor Relations page of its website. Subsequent Events Subsequent to June 30, 2021, the Company made approximately $185.6 million of new commitments, of which $150.3 million closed and funded. The $150.3 million of investments consist of $53.9 million of first lien senior secured debt investments, $6.6 million of second lien senior secured and subordinated debt investments and an $89.8 million equity co-investment alongside certain affiliates in a portfolio company focused on directly originated, senior-secured asset-based loans to middle-market companies. The weighted average yield of the debt investments was 7.5%. In addition, the Company funded $18.4 million of previously committed delayed draw term loans. Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results Barings BDC has scheduled a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial and operating results for Friday, August 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the call, please dial 877-407-8831 or 201-493-6736 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until August 20, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and enter conference ID 13721150. This conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of Barings BDC's website at https://ir.barings.com/ir-calendar. Access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until August 20, 2021. Forward-Looking Statements Statements included herein or on the webcast/conference call may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or Barings BDC's future performance or financial condition. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of Barings LLC to manage Barings BDC and identify investment opportunities, are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Barings BDC's and its portfolio companies' results of operations and financial condition, and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of Barings BDC's trading intent. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect Barings BDC's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or made on the webcast/conference call, is included in Barings BDC's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Barings BDC's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as in subsequent filings. In addition, there is no assurance that Barings BDC or any of its affiliates will purchase additional shares of Barings BDC at any specific discount levels or in any specific amounts. There is no assurance that the market price of Barings BDC's shares, either absolutely or relative to net asset value, will increase as a result of any share repurchases, or that any repurchase plan will enhance stockholder value over the long term. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To provide additional information about the Company's results, the Company's management has discussed in this press release the Company's net debt (calculated as total debt less unrestricted cash and foreign currencies (excluding restricted cash), short-term investments and net receivables from unsettled transactions) and its net debt-to-equity ratio (calculated as net debt divided by total net assets), which are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are included to supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and because the Company uses such measures to monitor and evaluate its leverage and financial condition and believes the presentation of these measures enhances investors' ability to analyze trends in the Company's business and to evaluate the Company's leverage and ability to take on additional debt. However, these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with their corresponding GAAP measures. Pursuant to the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, as promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in the last table included in this press release. About Barings BDC Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans in middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with $382+ billion* of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com . About Barings LLC Barings is a $382+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com. *Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 Media Contact:

Cheryl Krauss, Barings, 980-417-5858, cheryl.krauss@barings.com Investor Relations:

BDCinvestorrelations@barings.com, 888-401-1088 Barings BDC, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)



Assets:





Investments at fair value:





Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $1,397,993,028 and $1,318,614,617 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $ 1,414,823,146



$ 1,325,783,281

Affiliate investments (cost of $114,383,398 and $76,055,873 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 126,432,371



78,598,633

Control investments (cost of $25,826,428 and $25,826,428 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 23,279,660



25,855,796

Short-term investments (cost of $10,574,196 and $65,558,227 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 10,574,196



65,558,227

Total investments at fair value 1,575,109,373



1,495,795,937

Cash (restricted cash of $0 and $3,488,336 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 21,559,624



62,651,340

Foreign currencies (cost of $9,194,416 and $29,555,465 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 9,144,010



29,836,121

Interest and fees receivable 26,718,726



21,617,843

Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,318,215



2,014,558

Credit support agreement (cost of $13,600,000 as of both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 14,300,006



13,600,000

Deferred financing fees 3,475,563



4,110,564

Receivable from unsettled transactions 153,721,772



47,412,382

Total assets $ 1,806,347,289



$ 1,677,038,745

Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,723,517



$ 6,045,443

Interest payable 4,224,298



2,219,274

Administrative fees payable 500,000



675,000

Base management fees payable 4,891,372



3,413,270

Incentive management fees payable 3,510,339



—

Derivative liabilities 821,828



1,336,283

Payable from unsettled transactions 2,872,973



1,548,578

Borrowings under credit facilities 668,452,480



719,660,707

Notes payable (net of deferred financing fees) 374,222,921



224,335,666

Total liabilities 1,062,219,728



959,234,221

Commitments and contingencies





Net Assets:





Common stock, $0.001 par value per share (150,000,000 shares authorized and 65,316,085 shares issued and outstanding as of both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 65,316



65,316

Additional paid-in capital 1,027,707,047



1,027,707,047

Total distributable earnings (loss) (283,644,802)



(309,967,839)

Total net assets 744,127,561



717,804,524

Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,806,347,289



$ 1,677,038,745

Net asset value per share $ 11.39



$ 10.99

Barings BDC, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended





June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

Investment income:

















Interest income:

















Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments

$ 26,597,095



$ 15,249,065



$ 51,693,420



$ 32,645,476



Affiliate investments

109,301



—



109,301



—



Control investments

108,429



—



215,667



—



Short-term investments

4,364



46,614



15,043



324,605



Total interest income

26,819,189



15,295,679



52,033,431



32,970,081



Dividend income:

















Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments

33,027



2,603



33,027



2,603



Affiliate investments

361,874



—



433,374



—



Total dividend income

394,901



2,603



466,401



2,603



Fee and other income:

















Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments

2,411,851



650,433



4,384,913



1,611,426



Affiliate investments

1,301



—



1,301



—



Control investments

155,303



—



315,416



—



Total fee and other income

2,568,455



650,433



4,701,630



1,611,426



Payment-in-kind interest income:

















Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments

3,068,421



191,049



6,105,745



234,621



Affiliate investments

302,464



—



438,927



—



Total payment-in-kind interest income

3,370,885



191,049



6,544,672



234,621



Interest income from cash

58



—



587



631



Total investment income

33,153,488



16,139,764



63,746,721



34,819,362



Operating expenses:

















Interest and other financing fees

7,994,447



4,624,731



15,279,156



10,628,864



Base management fee

4,891,372



3,616,787



8,820,622



7,529,160



Incentive management fee

3,510,345



—



6,232,086



—



Compensation expenses

—



—



—



48,410



General and administrative expenses

2,199,666



1,369,117



4,501,103



2,789,730



Total operating expenses

18,595,830



9,610,635



34,832,967



20,996,164



Net investment income

14,557,658



6,529,129



28,913,754



13,823,198



Income taxes, including excise tax benefit

—



—



(18,038)



—



Net investment income after taxes

$ 14,557,658



$ 6,529,129



$ 28,931,792



$ 13,823,198







Barings BDC, Inc Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations - (Continued)







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended





June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, credit support agreement and foreign currency transactions:

















Net realized gains (losses):

















Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments

553,013



(16,597,865)



3,444,053



(16,755,844)



Affiliate investments

—



—



(76,631)



—



Net realized gains (losses) on investments

553,013



(16,597,865)



3,367,422



(16,755,844)



Foreign currency transactions

(210,353)



82,868



(1,185,182)



(61,525)



Net realized gains (losses)

342,660



(16,514,997)



2,182,240



(16,817,369)



Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation):

















Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments

4,304,354



63,416,644



9,661,448



(53,944,413)



Affiliate investments

7,087,294



3,037,255



9,531,991



(795,968)



Control investments

1,367,526



—



(2,601,908)



—



Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments

12,759,174



66,453,899



16,591,531



(54,740,381)



Credit support agreement

2,300,005



—



700,006



—



Foreign currency transactions

(649,766)



(1,410,589)



3,392,031



387,638



Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

14,409,413



65,043,310



20,683,568



(54,352,743)



Net realized gains (losses) and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, credit support agreement and foreign currency transactions

14,752,073



48,528,313



22,865,808



(71,170,112)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



(306,202)



—



(443,592)



Benefit from taxes

(1,700)



(2,532)



(1,290)



17,467



Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ 29,308,031



$ 54,748,708



$ 51,796,310



$ (57,773,039)



Net investment income per share—basic and diluted

$ 0.22



$ 0.14



$ 0.44



$ 0.29



Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share—basic and diluted

$ 0.45



$ 1.14



$ 0.79



$ (1.19)



Dividends/distributions per share:

















Total dividends/distributions per share

$ 0.20



$ 0.16



$ 0.39



$ 0.32



Weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted

65,316,085



47,977,481



65,316,085



48,432,437



Barings BDC, Inc Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 51,796,310



$ (57,773,040)

Adjustments to reconcile net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Purchases of portfolio investments (538,011,699)



(171,523,304)

Repayments received / sales of portfolio investments 322,356,447



239,658,503

Purchases of short-term investments (217,559,209)



(403,971,411)

Sales of short-term investments 272,542,440



442,510,853

Loan origination and other fees received 10,024,060



3,131,785

Net realized (gain) loss on investments (3,367,422)



16,755,844

Net realized loss on foreign currency transactions 1,185,182



61,525

Net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of investments (16,591,531)



54,740,381

Net unrealized depreciation of CSA (700,006)



—

Net unrealized appreciation of foreign currency transactions (3,392,031)



(387,638)

Payment-in-kind interest (6,544,672)



(234,621)

Amortization of deferred financing fees 713,365



737,617

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



443,592

Accretion of loan origination and other fees (3,512,943)



(1,141,713)

Amortization / accretion of purchased loan premium / discount (3,821,935)



(604,296)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Interest and fees receivables (6,513,288)



(1,374,055)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 253,515



255,386

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 142,144



(144,024)

Interest payable 2,011,219



(1,184,912)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (138,990,054)



119,956,472

Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings under credit facilities 110,731,648



108,123,996

Repayments of credit facilities (157,861,039)



(117,200,000)

Repayment of debt securitization —



(91,790,053)

Proceeds from notes 150,000,000



—

Financing fees paid (191,109)



—

Purchases of shares in repurchase plan —



(7,130,632)

Cash dividends / distributions paid (25,473,273)



(15,497,844)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 77,206,227



(123,494,533)

Net decrease in cash and foreign currencies (61,783,827)



(3,538,061)

Cash and foreign currencies, beginning of period 92,487,461



21,991,565

Cash and foreign currencies, end of period $ 30,703,634



$ 18,453,504

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 12,186,261



$ 9,891,871

Barings BDC, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt and Calculation of Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio





As of June 30, 2021

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2020 Total debt (principal)

$ 1,043,452,480



$ 986,144,523



$ 944,660,707

minus: Cash and foreign currencies (excluding restricted cash)

(30,703,634)



(37,026,688)



(88,999,125)

minus: Short-term investments

(10,574,196)



(73,565,676)



(65,558,227)

plus: Payable from unsettled transactions

2,872,973



—



1,548,578

minus: Receivable from unsettled transactions

(153,721,772)



(47,911,907)



(47,412,382)

Total net debt(1)

$ 851,325,851



$ 827,640,252



$ 744,239,551















Total net assets

$ 744,127,561



$ 727,882,747



$ 717,804,524















Total net debt-to-equity ratio(1)

1.14x



1.14x



1.04x

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release. View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-bdc-inc-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-and-announces-increased-quarterly-cash-dividend-301349800.html SOURCE Barings BDC, Inc.

