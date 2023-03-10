Barings BDC : Privacy Statement

Global Privacy Notice This global privacy notice ("Privacy Notice") applies to Barings LLC;

Barings LLC's affiliates, subsidiaries, and investment fund management entities (each management entity a "Manager" ), which may respectively be based in the United States of America (the "USA" ), United Kingdom (the "UK" ), Switzerland, the European Union (the "EU" ), Hong Kong S.A.R., the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan andthe Cayman Islands; and

), which may respectively be based in the United States of America (the ), United Kingdom (the ), Switzerland, the European Union (the ), Hong Kong S.A.R., the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan andthe Cayman Islands; and the respective investment funds and collective investment vehicles within the Barings family of funds (which may include funds that do not feature the Barings trade name) (each a "Fund" ). Collectively, these entities are "Barings" ("we", "us", "our"). About this Privacy Notice This PrivacyNotice, whichincludes our Cookies Policy (to the extent applicable, a copyof whichcan be found at barings.com), is designed to help you understand our information collection practices depending on your relationship with us. This Privacy Notice should be read in conjunction with any other applicable policies, terms and conditions in place between you and Barings. Any term or provision contained in this Privacy Notice shall not apply to the extent it is incompatible with relevant applicable laws or regulations inthe country or jurisdiction that applies to your Personal Data. The local addendum attached to this Privacy Notice sets out additional or different obligations and rights in a given country, state, or jurisdiction beyond the terms of this Privacy Notice. Where there is any inconsistency between the local addendum and the main body of this Privacy Notice, the relevant local addendum shall prevail. The Barings entity that was originally responsible for collecting your Personal Data in a given country or jurisdiction will be your primary data controller. The relevant data controller(s) in a particular country or jurisdiction are set out in the relevant local addendum below. If your country or jurisdiction is not listed, your data controller will be Barings LLC. Application of this Privacy Notice Clients:Ifyou interact with Barings as a private client or otherwise in your individual capacity, or in the capacity of an officer, employee, director and/or principal of one of our corporate or institutional clients (including prospective clients) ("Client"), this PrivacyNotice sets out how Barings will collect and process PersonalData in connection withthe services it provides youincluding its investment fundmanagement services. Personal Data that we collect andprocess may include that of any Client including but not limited to registered shareholders or unitholders, applicants for shares or units, beneficial owners of registered shareholders or unitholders and applicants for shares or units, personal representatives, directors, officers, employees, agents, trustees and/or authorized signatories ofregistered shareholders or unitholders and applicants for shares or units (being natural persons) ("Corporate Individuals")andother information relatingto the dealings of Corporate Individuals with Manager or the Fund and/or their service providers. Website Users:As regards anywebsite or applications owned or operated by, or on behalf of, Barings, including (but not limited to) barings.com andany local variations that may be created from time to time ("Website"), if you are a user or visitor of a Website ("Website User"), this Privacy Notice alsosets out how Barings collects and processes Personal Data in connection with those Websites.

Job Applicants:If you apply for a job with, or are later employed or otherwise appointed by, Barings, when applicable, we will provide you with a separate privacy notice about how we collect and process your Personal Data in connection withsuch appointment at that time. 1. Definitions We collect and process Personal Data in accordance with the requirements of the data protection laws ("Relevant Data Protection Laws") applicable to the particular Personal Data at issue. The Relevant Data Protection Laws include the data protection or privacy laws of any country or jurisdiction applicable to the processing of PersonalData covered by this PrivacyNotice. "Personal Data" (or the equivalent term such as "personal information" under Relevant Data Protection Laws) means (to the extent applicable) any information: (i) held by Barings; (ii) held or obtained by the Manager or the Fund; or (iii) an individual provides to the Manager, the Fund or the Fund's service provider, that can, in each case, identify an individual, such as name, address, email address, date of birth etc., from which that individual can be directly or indirectly personally identified, andincludes information suchas identificationand account numbers and online identifiers, or otherwise has the meaning as set out in Relevant Data Protection Laws applicable to you. Some of this Personal Data may include, where applicable, information classified in some jurisdictions as "Special Categories of Personal Data" (or equivalent terms such as "Sensitive Personal Data", "sensitive information" or "sensitive personal information" under Relevant Data Protection Laws), relating to an individual's race, ethnicity, health, politicalopinions, trade unionmembership, as well as Personal Data related to criminal matters. "processing" means any operation or set of operations which is performed on Personal Data or on sets of Personal Data, whether or not by automated means, such as collection, recording, organization, structuring, storage, adaptation or alteration, retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission, dissemination or otherwise making available, alignment or combination, restriction, erasure or destruction, or otherwise has the meaning as set out in the applicable Relevant Data Protection Laws. 2. Personal Data collected and how we collect it Barings will collect the following types of Personal Data, depending on your relationship with us: Identity information such as name, address, personal contact details (including email address and telephone numbers), date of birth, financial information, passport number, nationality, job title, driver's license or identitycardinformation; and

Technical and usage information such as IP address, cookies, browser type and version, time zone settings, browser plugin types, operating systems and platform, device information (including, for mobile devices, the IMEI number, wireless networks andgeneral network information). Barings obtains your Personal Data from the following sources: Directly from you when you provide such information to us, for example, throughyour use of our Websites or other forms to receive our services (including our investment services), when you correspond with us or submit a complaint, or transact withus or our affiliates;

From personnel of Clients, from non-affiliated sources (such as consumer or reporting agencies, government agencies, or other non-affiliated parties), or automatically throughyour use of our Websites; and

non-affiliated sources (such as consumer or reporting agencies, government agencies, or other non-affiliated parties), or automatically throughyour use of our Websites; and Through Corporate Individuals, e.g. if you have engaged an advisor on your behalf. If you are dealing with Barings as a Client, where the Manager or the Fund needs to process Personal Data: in connection with a registered shareholder's or unitholder's contract with the Fund or Manager in respect of a Fund, (ii) in anticipation of an applicant for shares or units becoming a registered shareholder or unitholder, or (iii) where the Manager or the Fund has a legal obligation to collect certainPersonal Data

relating to a Corporate Individual (for example, in order to comply with anti-money laundering and anti- terrorist financing (collectively "AML") obligations), the Manager or the Fund will not be able to deal with Client if such individual does not provide the necessary Personal Data and other information required by the Manager or the Fund. 3. Purposes If you are dealing with Barings as a Client, Barings will use the Personal Data of Corporate Individuals for the following purposes: For the purposes of performing the contract with a Client including registered shareholder or unitholder, or in anticipation of an applicant for shares or units becoming a registered shareholder or unitholder, namely: for the purposes of providing services to the Client including registered shareholder or unitholder, and setting up and administering the Client's or applicant's or registered shareholder's or unitholder's account(s), as the case may be; for the collection of subscriptions and payment of redemptions, distributions anddividends; in the event of a merger or proposed merger of the Fund or any sub-fund of the Fund, or for any other restructurings; or to deal with queries or complaints from Clients including registered shareholders or unitholders;

For compliance with Barings' legal obligations including:

AML and fraudprevention purposes, including OFAC and PEP screening for these purposes andto comply with UN, EU and other applicable sanctions regimes;

compliance with applicable tax and regulatory reporting obligations; where Barings is ordered to disclose information by a court with appropriate jurisdiction; or recording of telephone calls and electronic communications in order to comply with applicable laws and regulatory obligations, where applicable;

Where use is for a legitimate purpose of Barings including:

for day to day operational andbusiness purposes;

to take advice from the Manager's and the Fund's external legal and other advisors; board reporting and management purposes, including where required, for qualityassurance; investigation of complaints or reports, including via ethics or whistleblowing systems or reporting hotlines, relating to conduct which is contrary to Barings' values or which may be in breach of applicable laws andregulations; or administering surveys andquestionnaires, such as for research and client satisfaction purposes;

Where a Corporate Individual has consented to use for a particular purpose. If a Corporate Individual gives consent for Barings to use their Personal Data for a particular purpose and where permitted under Relevant Data Protection Laws, that Corporate Individual has the right at any time to withdraw consent to the future use of his/her Personal Data for those purposes by writing to the address specified below. If you are dealing with Barings as a Website User, Barings will use the Personal Data collected for the following purposes: For our internalbusiness administrationandrecord keeping purposes;

To provide you with information about our investment products andrelated services, facilitate your online purchases, tailor or customize your user experience, and for all other administrationas may be necessary in relationto the supply ofour investment products and related services andthe conduct of our investment management business;

To respond to your complaints, inquiries or comments submitted through our Website;

Where necessary, as part of any restructuring relating to Barings, its business or assets, or as part of a merger or sale of Barings or any of Barings's subsidiaries;

For legal and regulatory compliance purposes, including as necessary to respond to governmental, regulatory or law enforcement agency requests in any jurisdiction; to ensure the continuing security and integrity of our systems, business dealings, reputation or the security and reputation of Barings and its staff; to identify misuse of Barings's systems and any fraud or other illegal or unlawful activity or any other activity which is or may be contrary to our legal and regulatory compliance obligations;

As may otherwise be necessary for responsible corporate governance or as otherwise required or permitted by applicable laws and/or regulations;

To otherwise protect the rights and property of Barings and the rights, property, and health of other persons, which may include disclosing information about you to authorities when we deem it appropriate to do so; and

To the extent applicable, for any other purpose for which we have obtained your consent from time to time as permitted and in accordance with Relevant Data Protection Laws. Do-Not-Track: Please note that our Website does not recognize web browser "do-not-track" signals. For more information about our use of cookies and other online data collection mechanisms, please see our Cookies Policy located on barings.com. To the extent required by Relevant Data Protection Laws, we will obtain your consent for any new or additional purposes for which Baring processes Personal Data. Barings may also use your Personal Data to send you information about promotions and offers. However, we will not do so without your consent where required by Relevant Data Protection Laws. If you do not want to receive such informationyou can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of any promotional message we send, or by contacting us using the contact details set out in this Privacy Notice. 4. International transfers Personal Data may be transferred to a jurisdiction outside the country or jurisdiction in which you are resident or located and, if so, this will be done using a legitimate transfer mechanism as required under Relevant Data Protection Laws. Subject to Relevant Data Protection Laws, transfers to other countries or jurisdictions may be permitted if the country or jurisdiction in question has in place data protection laws which are substantially similar to, or serve the same purposes as, those in the country or jurisdiction where you are resident or located, or otherwise deemed by the relevant authorities as providing 'adequate protection'. However, some transfers may be to countries or jurisdictions that do not have equivalent protections and, in that case, Barings, the Manager and the Fund (as applicable) shall use reasonable efforts to implement contractual protections for the Personal Data, as required based on the legitimate transfer mechanism used. 5. Special Categories of Personal Data Barings may, in limited circumstances and as permitted by Relevant Data Protection Laws, collect and process Special Categories of Personal Data, as well as Personal Data related to criminal matters, in