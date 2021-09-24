Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Barings BDC, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BBDC   US06759L1035

BARINGS BDC, INC.

(BBDC)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GSKY, HOMB, BBDC, VLY; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

09/24/2021 | 07:43am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, GreenSky shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman common stock for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock they own. If you are a GreenSky shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Happy Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each share of Happy Bancshares they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares. If you are a Home BancShares shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Sierra Income Corporation. Following the transaction, Barings BDC stockholders are expected to own approximately 58.7% of the combined company. If you are a Barings BDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation. If you are a Valley National shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-gsky-homb-bbdc-vly-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301384622.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
