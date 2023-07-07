English version for information purposes only

MINUTES OF THE DECISIONS OF THE SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF

BARINGS CORE SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A.U. (the "Company")

In Madrid, on July 5th, 2023, BARINGS CORE FUND SPAIN, S.á.r.l., a company existing and validly incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, sole shareholder (the "Sole Shareholder") of BARINGS CORE SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A.U. (the "Company"), holder of 100% of the shares representing the share capital of the Company, through its representative in this act, pursuant to the provisions of article 15 of the Consolidated Text of the Capital Companies Act, resolves to adopt the following decisions

RESOLUTIONS

FIRST- Contribution of the Sole Shareholder to the company's equity.

It is stated for the record that the Sole Shareholder decides to approve the equity contribution to the Company in the amount of SIX MILLION FOUR HUNDREDEIGHTY-TWOTHOUSAND NINE HUNDRED SEVENTEEN EUROS AND EIGHTY CENTS (EUR 6,482,917.80), such funds being accounted for under account 118 of the General Accounting Plan "Contributions from Shareholders or Owners", from the moment they are received, in accordance with the provisions of Section Two of Rule 18 on Valuation and Registration of the General Accounting Plan. Said contribution shall be made within five days of the date indicated in the heading.

SECOND - Drafting, reading and approval of the minutes.

There being no further items to discuss, the Sole Shareholder proceeds to record the above decisions in the minutes, which he signs and approves at the place and on the date indicated in the heading.

BARINGS CORE FUND SPAIN, S.á.r.l.

THE SOLE SHAREHOLDER