ACTA DE CONSIGNACIÓN DE LAS DECISIONES DEL ACCIONISTA ÚNICO DE LA SOCIEDAD
BARINGS CORE SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A.U.
En Madrid, a 5 de julio de 2023, BARINGS CORE FUND SPAIN, S.á.r.l., sociedad existente y válidamente constituida de conformidad con las leyes de Luxemburgo, accionista único (el "Accionista Único") de la sociedad BARINGS CORE SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A.U. (la "Sociedad"), titular del 100% de las acciones sociales representativas del capital social de la Sociedad, por medio de su representante en este acto, al amparo de los dispuesto en el artículo 15 del Texto Refundido de la Ley de Sociedades de Capital, decide adoptar las siguientes
DECISIONES
PRIMERA. - Aportación del Socio Único a los fondos propios de la Sociedad.
Se hace constar que el Socio Único decide aprobar la aportación dineraria a la Sociedad por un importe de
SEIS MILLONES CUATROCIENTOS OCHENTA Y DOS MIL NOVENCIENTOS CIENTO DIECISIETE EUROS Y
OCHENTA CÉNTIMOS (6.482.917,80 €), quedando tales fondos contabilizados bajo la cuenta 118 del Plan General de Contabilidad "Aportaciones de Socios o Propietarios", desde el momento de su recepción, según lo previsto en la Sección Segunda de la norma 18 de Valoración y Registro del Plan General de Contabilidad. Dicha aportación se realizará en los cinco días siguientes a la fecha indicada en el encabezamiento.
SEGUNDA. - Redacción, lectura y aprobación del acta.
No habiendo más asuntos que tratar, el Socio Único procede a consignar en acta las anteriores decisiones que firma y aprueba en el lugar y fecha indicados en el encabezamiento.
BARINGS CORE FUND SPAIN, S.á.r.l.
EL ACCIONISTA ÚNICO
D. William Gilson
D. Pietro Longo
English version for information purposes only
MINUTES OF THE DECISIONS OF THE SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF
BARINGS CORE SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A.U. (the "Company")
In Madrid, on July 5th, 2023, BARINGS CORE FUND SPAIN, S.á.r.l., a company existing and validly incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, sole shareholder (the "Sole Shareholder") of BARINGS CORE SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A.U. (the "Company"), holder of 100% of the shares representing the share capital of the Company, through its representative in this act, pursuant to the provisions of article 15 of the Consolidated Text of the Capital Companies Act, resolves to adopt the following decisions
RESOLUTIONS
FIRST- Contribution of the Sole Shareholder to the company's equity.
It is stated for the record that the Sole Shareholder decides to approve the equity contribution to the Company in the amount of SIX MILLION FOUR HUNDREDEIGHTY-TWOTHOUSAND NINE HUNDRED SEVENTEEN EUROS AND EIGHTY CENTS (EUR 6,482,917.80), such funds being accounted for under account 118 of the General Accounting Plan "Contributions from Shareholders or Owners", from the moment they are received, in accordance with the provisions of Section Two of Rule 18 on Valuation and Registration of the General Accounting Plan. Said contribution shall be made within five days of the date indicated in the heading.
SECOND - Drafting, reading and approval of the minutes.
There being no further items to discuss, the Sole Shareholder proceeds to record the above decisions in the minutes, which he signs and approves at the place and on the date indicated in the heading.
BARINGS CORE FUND SPAIN, S.á.r.l.
THE SOLE SHAREHOLDER
Mr. William Gilson
Mr. Pietro Longo
