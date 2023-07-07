BARINGS CORE SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A. C/Serrano, 41, 4ª planta. 28001, Madrid https://www.barings.com/en-us/guest/content/barings-core-spain-socimi

Madrid, July 5, 2023

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), and Article 61004/2 of Euronext Rule Book I, on ongoing obligations of companies listed on Euronext, BARINGS CORE SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A. ("the Company") hereby notifies the following:

CORPORATE ACTIONS

BARINGS CORE FUND SPAIN, S.á.r.l. (sole shareholder), has agreed to make an equity contribution to BARINGS CORE SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A.U. for the amount of €6,482,917.80, the latter accepting it.

Said contribution shall be made within five days of the date indicated in the heading (12 July 2023).

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications you may require,

D. José Carlos Torres Torres

Chairman of the Board of Directors

BARINGS CORE SPAIN SOCIMI, S.A.