Barings Corporate Investors : Detailed Dividend and Reinvestment Information 2020-2022 – Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors
Detailed Dividend and Reinvestment Information 2020-2022
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Dividend Dates
|
|
Tax Information
|
Source of Dividends
|
Total
|
Stock Market
|
|
|
|
Declaration
|
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Tax Paid
|
Total
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains
|
Basis
|
Net
|
Capital
|
|
Dividends
|
Closing
|
Premium/
|
Date
|
|
NAV
|
Date
|
Ex-Date
|
Date
|
Date
|
(a)
|
Retained
|
Adj.
|
Income
|
Gains
|
|
Paid
|
Price
|
Discount
|
3/31/2020
|
|
14.38
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.61
|
-19.26%
|
6/30/2020
|
|
14.33
|
4/23/2020
|
5/1/2020
|
5/4/2020
|
5/15/2020
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.24
|
13.44
|
-6.21%
|
9/30/2020
|
|
14.73
|
7/22/2020
|
7/31/2020
|
8/3/2020
|
8/14/2020
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.24
|
12.50
|
-15.14%
|
12/31/2020
|
|
15.04
|
10/21/2020
|
10/30/2020
|
11/2/2020
|
11/13/2020
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.24
|
13.18
|
-12.37%
|
12/31/2020
|
|
15.04
|
12/15/2020
|
12/29/2020
|
12/31/2020
|
1/15/2021
|
0.0033
|
0.0156
|
0.0123
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.24
|
13.18
|
-12.37%
|
3/31/2021
|
|
15.69
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.93
|
-11.22%
|
6/30/2021
|
|
16.08
|
4/23/2021
|
4/30/2021
|
5/3/2021
|
5/14/2021
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.24
|
15.20
|
-5.47%
|
9/30/2021
|
|
16.87
|
7/22/2021
|
7/30/2021
|
8/2/2021
|
8/13/2021
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.24
|
15.55
|
-7.82%
|
12/31/2021
|
|
16.68
|
10/13/2021
|
11/5/2021
|
11/8/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.24
|
15.98
|
-4.20%
|
12/31/2021
|
|
16.68
|
12/16/2021
|
12/28/2021
|
12/30/2021
|
1/14/2022
|
0.0882
|
0.4199
|
0.3317
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.24
|
15.98
|
-4.20%
|
3/31/2022
|
|
16.84
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.23
|
-9.56%
|
6/30/2022
|
|
16.46
|
5/19/2022
|
5/27/2022
|
5/31/2022
|
6/10/2022
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.24
|
13.41
|
-18.53%
ALL INFORMATION IS PER SHARE DATA. NOTE REFERENCES LISTED BELOW:
(a) Represents tax paid on retained long-term gains
Disclaimer
Barings Corporate Investors published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 15:57:05 UTC.