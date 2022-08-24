Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Barings Corporate Investors
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCI   US06759X1072

BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS

(MCI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  12:03 2022-08-24 pm EDT
14.66 USD   +0.41%
12:26pBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Quarter Ended June 2022 – Barings Corporate Investors
PU
11:58aBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Detailed Dividend and Reinvestment Information 2020-2022 – Barings Corporate Investors
PU
08/18Barings corporate investors reports preliminary second quarter 2022 results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barings Corporate Investors : Detailed Dividend and Reinvestment Information 2020-2022 – Barings Corporate Investors

08/24/2022 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barings Corporate Investors

Detailed Dividend and Reinvestment Information 2020-2022

Quarter Ended

Dividend Dates

Tax Information

Source of Dividends

Total

Stock Market

Declaration

Record

Payable

Tax Paid

Total

Cost

Gains

Basis

Net

Capital

Dividends

Closing

Premium/

Date

NAV

Date

Ex-Date

Date

Date

(a)

Retained

Adj.

Income

Gains

Paid

Price

Discount

3/31/2020

14.38

---

---

---

---

11.61

-19.26%

6/30/2020

14.33

4/23/2020

5/1/2020

5/4/2020

5/15/2020

0.24

0.24

13.44

-6.21%

9/30/2020

14.73

7/22/2020

7/31/2020

8/3/2020

8/14/2020

0.24

0.24

12.50

-15.14%

12/31/2020

15.04

10/21/2020

10/30/2020

11/2/2020

11/13/2020

0.24

0.24

13.18

-12.37%

12/31/2020

15.04

12/15/2020

12/29/2020

12/31/2020

1/15/2021

0.0033

0.0156

0.0123

0.24

0.24

13.18

-12.37%

3/31/2021

15.69

---

---

---

---

13.93

-11.22%

6/30/2021

16.08

4/23/2021

4/30/2021

5/3/2021

5/14/2021

0.24

0.24

15.20

-5.47%

9/30/2021

16.87

7/22/2021

7/30/2021

8/2/2021

8/13/2021

0.24

0.24

15.55

-7.82%

12/31/2021

16.68

10/13/2021

11/5/2021

11/8/2021

11/19/2021

0.24

0.24

15.98

-4.20%

12/31/2021

16.68

12/16/2021

12/28/2021

12/30/2021

1/14/2022

0.0882

0.4199

0.3317

0.24

0.24

15.98

-4.20%

3/31/2022

16.84

---

---

---

---

15.23

-9.56%

6/30/2022

16.46

5/19/2022

5/27/2022

5/31/2022

6/10/2022

0.24

0.24

13.41

-18.53%

ALL INFORMATION IS PER SHARE DATA. NOTE REFERENCES LISTED BELOW:

(a) Represents tax paid on retained long-term gains

Disclaimer

Barings Corporate Investors published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 15:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS
12:26pBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Quarter Ended June 2022 – Barings Corporate Investors
PU
11:58aBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Detailed Dividend and Reinvestment Information 2020-2022 &nd..
PU
08/18Barings corporate investors reports preliminary second quarter 2022 results and announc..
PR
08/18Barings Corporate Investors Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable on September 9, 2022
CI
05/23BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Quarter Ended March 2022 – Barings Corporate Investors
PU
05/19Barings corporate investors reports preliminary first quarter 2022 results and announce..
PR
04/30Barings Corporate Investors Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/01BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : MCI MPV Joint Proxy Statement for 2022 Shareholder Meeting
PU
03/10Barings Corporate Investors Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/03BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Detailed Dividend and Reinvestment Information 2020-2021 &nd..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 25,8 M - -
Net income 2021 52,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,13x
Yield 2021 6,01%
Capitalization 296 M 296 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,90x
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS
Duration : Period :
Barings Corporate Investors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christina Emery President
Clifford Michael Noreen Chairman
Michael Cowart Chief Compliance Officer
Michael Harlan Brown Independent Trustee
Maleyne M. Syracuse Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS-8.64%296
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.48%10 230
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.58%6 220
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED5.95%4 188
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.27%4 156
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-9.96%3 815