Investment Objective and Policy
Barings Corporate Investors (the "Trust") is a closed-end management investment company, first offered to the public in 1971, whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "MCI". The Trust's share price can be found in the financial section of most newspapers under either the New York Stock Exchange listings or Closed-End Fund Listings.
The Trust's investment objective is to maintain a portfolio of securities providing a current yield and, when available, an opportunity for capital gains. The Trust's principal investments are privately placed, below-investment grade, long-term debt obligations including bank loans and mezzanine debt instruments. Such private placement securities may, in some cases, be accompanied by equity features such as common stock, preferred stock, warrants, conversion rights, or other equity features. The Trust typically purchases these investments, which are not publicly tradable, directly from their issuers in private placement transactions. These investments are typically made to small or middle market companies. In addition, the Trust may invest, subject to certain limitations, in marketable debt securities (including high yield and/or investment grade securities) and marketable common stocks. Below-investment grade or high yield securities have predominantly speculative characteristics with respect to the capacity of the issuer to pay interest and repay principal.
The Trust distributes substantially all of its net income to shareholders each year. Accordingly, the Trust pays dividends to shareholders four times per year. The Trust pays dividends to its shareholders in cash, unless the shareholder elects to participate in the Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan.
Barings Corporate Investors
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
July 31, 2023
We are pleased to present the June 30, 2023 Quarterly Report of Barings Corporate Investors (the "Trust").
PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
The Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on September 8, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 28, 2023. This represents an increase of $0.03 per share or 9.4% over the previous dividend of $0.32 per share and the fourth consecutive quarterly increase. The Trust earned $0.38 per share of net investment income, net of taxes, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.43 per share in the previous quarter. The decrease in net investment income was predominantly related to $0.06 per share of non-recurring income (repayment of past due income) received in the first quarter, while core earnings increased $0.02 per share due to higher base rates.
June 30, 2023(1)(2)
March 31, 2023(1)(2)
% Change
Quarterly Dividend per share
0.35(3)
$
0.32
9.4 %
Net Investment Income(4)
$
7,698,157
$
8,649,221
(11.0)%
Net Assets
$
343,047,700
$
341,416,574
0.5 %
Net Assets per share(5)
$
16.93
$
16.85
0.5 %
Share Price
$
14.90
$
14.15
5.3 %
Dividend Yield at Share Price
9.4 %
9.0 %
4.4 %
(Discount) / Premium
(12.0)%
(16.0)%
- Past performance is no guarantee of future results
- Figures are unaudited
- Payable on September 8, 2023
- Figures are shown net of excise tax
- Based on shares outstanding at the end of the period of 20,261,719
- Quarterly total returns at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were 2.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Longer term, the Trust returned 9.9%, 12.5%, 9.6%, 10.1%, and 11.0% for the 1, 3, 5, 10, and 25-year periods, respectively, based on the change in the Trust's net assets assuming the reinvestment of all dividends
- The Trust's average quarter-end (discount) / premium for the 1, 3, 5 and 10-year periods was (16.2)%, (12.4)%, (7.4)% and 0.3%, respectively
- U.S. fixed income markets, as approximated by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index and the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index, returned 1.8% and 3.1% for the quarter, respectively
PORTFOLIO BENEFITS
- We believe the Trust benefits from being part of the larger Barings North American Private Finance ("NAPF") platform, which as of June 30, 2023, employed more than 60 professionals and had commitments of over $25 billion to private credit.
- The NAPF platform has provided two primary benefits to the Trust: Direct deal origination and credit underwriting. In the third quarter of 2022, Pitchbook ranked NAPF the #2 most active lender to private equity-owned U.S. companies. Additionally, NAPF has served as the Lead or Co-Lead on over 80% of its originated transactions and has a senior loan loss rate of 0.04% since inception.
- The Trust has continued to benefit from NAPF's strong origination relationships with private equity sponsors. Every private placement investment in the portfolio was directly originated by Barings via a sponsor (without a financial intermediary), where one hundred percent of the economics are passed through to investors.
- The Trust has consistently generated a stable dividend yield for investors, which to date has been paid exclusively from investment income and capital gains - no return of capital, all while employing a limited amount of leverage 0.11x.
- The Trust continues to invest in what we believe are high-quality companies in defensive sectors and remains well diversified with 30 different industries across 181 assets, where over 65% of those investments are first lien senior secured loans that we believe provide strong risk adjusted returns. The Trust continues to invest in senior subordinated debt when we believe the risk adjusted return is appropriate. Approximately 13% of the market value of the Trust was equity, generating ~$21.3 million ($1.04 per share) in unrealized appreciation as of June 30, 2023.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
Consistent with the stated investment objective of the Trust, we continued to search for relative value across the capital structure of potential investments that provide current yield with an opportunity for capital gains. The Trust closed two new private placement investments and 16 add-on investments to existing portfolio companies during the second quarter of 2023. The total amount invested by the Trust in these transactions was $6.8 million.
PORTFOLIO LIQUIDITY
The Trust maintained a liquidity position comprised of a combination of its available cash balance and short-term investments of $17.2 million or 4.5% of total assets, in addition to a low leverage profile at 0.11x as of June 30, 2023. Given the migration of the portfolio towards more senior secured investments, the Trust arranged for a $30.0 million committed revolving credit facility with MassMutual (See Note 4). This facility, coupled with the current cash balance provides nearly $39.0 million of liquidity to support our current portfolio companies as well as invest in new portfolio companies.
The Trust's recently announced dividend of $0.35 per share is the fourth consecutive quarterly dividend increase. With more than 65% of the Trust in first lien floating rate loans, the Trust's net investment income has increased as interest rates have risen. We believe the increase in interest rates coupled with the overall strong credit quality of the Trusts supports the increase in the quarterly dividend. In determining the quarterly dividend, the Board of Trustees seeks to ensure that the Trust will be able to pay sustainable dividends over the long term.
Thank you for your continued interest in and support of Barings Corporate Investors.
Sincerely,
Christina Emery
President
Barings Corporate Investors
Portfolio Composition as of 06/30/23*
Cash & Short-Term
Public Bank Loans
Public Debt
Cash & Short-Term
1.3%
0.4%
Investments
Investments
Public Equity
4.5%
4.5%
Private Debts
-%
Equity
13.2%
6.9%
Private / Restricted
Equity
13.2%
Fixed Rate
14.9%
Floating Rate 67.4%
Private Bank Loans 73.7%
* Based on market value of total investments
Cautionary Notice: Certain statements contained in this report may be "forward looking" statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of the Trust's trading intent. References to specific securities are not recommendations of such securities, and may not be representative of the Trust's current or future investments. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
