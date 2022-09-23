Barings Corporate Investors : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(2)

Barings LLC (fka Babson Capital Management LLC) and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company each offer a non-qualified compensation deferral plan where certain officers are permitted to defer a portion of their compensation into the plans. Deferred compensation into a plan is allocated among one or more investment options at the election of the plan participant. Each plan has an investment option that derives its value from the market value of Barings Corporate Investors' common shares (and includes the value of reinvested dividends). However, pursuant to the terms of the plans, neither the plans nor the participants have an actual ownership interest in the common shares. The shares beneficially owned include the number of shares of Barings Corporate Investors represented by the value of the Barings Corporate Investors investment option under the plan held by the plan participant.