Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Barings Corporate Investors
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCI   US06759X1072

BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS

(MCI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  10:59 2022-09-23 am EDT
13.19 USD   -0.26%
11:33aBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
11:33aBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
11:33aBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barings Corporate Investors : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/23/2022 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Emery Christina
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS [MCI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O BARINGS LLC , 300 SOUTH TRYON STREET, SUITE 2500
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHARLOTTE NC 28202
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Emery Christina
C/O BARINGS LLC
300 SOUTH TRYON STREET, SUITE 2500
CHARLOTTE, NC28202

President
Signatures
Latavea Cross as attorney-in-fact 2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Exercisable only upon termination, retirement, or other plan permitted event. Plan holdings may be "liquidated" and reallocated into other plan investment options by the plan participant. The derivative has no actual securities underlying the plan agreement, which is entirely notional.
(2) Barings LLC (fka Babson Capital Management LLC) and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company each offer a non-qualified compensation deferral plan where certain officers are permitted to defer a portion of their compensation into the plans. Deferred compensation into a plan is allocated among one or more investment options at the election of the plan participant. Each plan has an investment option that derives its value from the market value of Barings Corporate Investors' common shares (and includes the value of reinvested dividends). However, pursuant to the terms of the plans, neither the plans nor the participants have an actual ownership interest in the common shares. The shares beneficially owned include the number of shares of Barings Corporate Investors represented by the value of the Barings Corporate Investors investment option under the plan held by the plan participant.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Barings Corporate Investors published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS
11:33aBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
11:33aBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
11:33aBARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/08Barings Corporate Investors Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/24BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Quarter Ended June 2022 – Barings Corporate Investors
PU
08/24BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Detailed Dividend and Reinvestment Information 2020-2022 &nd..
PU
08/18Barings corporate investors reports preliminary second quarter 2022 results and announc..
PR
08/18Barings Corporate Investors Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable on September 9, 2022
CI
05/23BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS : Quarter Ended March 2022 – Barings Corporate Investors
PU
05/19Barings corporate investors reports preliminary first quarter 2022 results and announce..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,8 M - -
Net income 2021 52,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,13x
Yield 2021 6,01%
Capitalization 268 M 268 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,90x
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS
Duration : Period :
Barings Corporate Investors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christina Emery President
Clifford Michael Noreen Chairman
Michael Cowart Chief Compliance Officer
Michael Harlan Brown Independent Trustee
Maleyne M. Syracuse Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS-17.27%268
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-15.81%9 017
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-9.12%5 405
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED8.93%4 092
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.36%3 984
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-14.23%3 466