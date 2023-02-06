Advanced search
    MCI   US06759X1072

BARINGS CORPORATE INVESTORS

(MCI)
02/06/2023
14.35 USD   +0.24%
11:40aBarings Corporate Investors : Tax Information 2022 - Barings Corporate Investors
PU
2022Barings Corporate Investors Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 20, 2023
CI
2022Barings Corporate Investors Announces CFO Changes, Effective December 16, 2022
CI
Barings Corporate Investors : Tax Information 2022 - Barings Corporate Investors

02/06/2023
Barings Corporate Investors

Tax Information - 2022

2022 Dividend

Net Investment

Short-Tem

Long-Tem

Payments

Income

Gains

Gains

$1.0200

$0.8792

$0.0817

$0.0591

The Trust did not have distributable net long-term gains in 2022.

Annual

Dividend

Qualified for Dividend Received Deduction*

Qualified Dividends**

Interest Earned on U.S. Government Obligations

Amount

Per Share

Percent

Amount

Per Share

Percent

Amount

Per Share

Percent

Amount

Per Share

$1.0200

0.0670%

$0.0006

0.0670%

$0.0006

0.00%

$0.00

  • Not Available to individual shareholders
  • Qualified dividends are reported in Box 1b on IRS Form 1099-Div for 2022

Disclaimer

Barings Corporate Investors published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 16:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
