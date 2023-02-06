Barings Corporate Investors : Tax Information 2022 - Barings Corporate Investors
Barings Corporate Investors
Tax Information - 2022
2022 Dividend
Net Investment
Short-Tem
Long-Tem
Payments
Income
Gains
Gains
$1.0200
$0.8792
$0.0817
$0.0591
The Trust did not have distributable net long-term gains in 2022.
Qualified for Dividend Received Deduction*
Interest Earned on U.S. Government Obligations
Not Available to individual shareholders
Qualified dividends are reported in Box 1b on IRS Form 1099-Div for 2022
Sales 2021
25,8 M
-
-
Net income 2021
52,8 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
16,8 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
6,13x
Yield 2021
6,01%
Capitalization
290 M
290 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
8,90x
EV / Sales 2021
13,2x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
100%
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.