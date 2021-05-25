Barings Corporate Investors : Quarter Ended March 2021 – Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

April 30, 2021

We are pleased to present the March 31, 2021 Quarterly Report of Barings Corporate Investors (the "Trust").

PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

The Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021. The Trust paid a $0.24 per share dividend for the preceding quarter. The Trust earned $0.21 per share of net investment income for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.47 per share in the previous quarter.

During the first quarter, the net assets of the Trust increased to $317,805,145 or $15.69 per share compared to $304,684,324 or $15.04 per share on December 31, 2020. This translates to a 4.3% total return for the quarter, based on the change in the Trust's net assets assuming the reinvestment of all dividends. Longer term, the Trust returned 16.4%, 8.8%, 10.0%, 11.0%, and 12.2% for the 1, 3, 5, 10, and 25-year periods, respectively, based on the change in the Trust's net assets assuming the reinvestment of all dividends.

The Trust's market price increased 5.7% during the quarter, from $13.18 per share as of December 31, 2020 to $13.93 per share as of March 31, 2021. The Trust's market price of $13.93 per share equates to an 11.2% discount to the March 31, 2021 net asset value per share of $15.69. The Trust's average quarter-end discount/premium for the 3, 5 and 10-year periods was -3.0%, 0.8% and 8.2%, respectively. U.S. fixed income markets, as approximated by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index and the Credit Suisse Leverage Loan Index, increased 0.9% and 2.0% for the quarter, respectively.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

The Trust closed seven new private placement investments and 10 add-on investments to existing portfolio companies during the first quarter. The total amount invested by the Trust in these transactions was $20,316,612. Of note, the new platform investments were floating rate term loans, two of which included equity co-investments, and the add-on investments were eight floating rate term loans and two small equity co-investments.

Improving market conditions and robust investment activity during the fourth quarter of 2020 continued into the first quarter of 2021. As the investment landscape has improved, some key trends have emerged. First, investment activity is now back to (and even beyond) pre-pandemic levels. Momentum continues to build in the private mid-market and appears unaffected by the seasonality we sometimes see this time of year. Secondly, in the current market, financial sponsors and other ownership groups are motivated to divest portfolio companies due to the high valuations for strong businesses. With the significant dry powder they have available, financial sponsors are also motivated to acquire high- quality businesses which have outperformed through both good times and the more recent uncertainty. Lastly, private equity clients continue to work with a smaller group of trusted lenders with whom they have long-standing relationships and who can offer certainty of execution and creative solutions. These trends assisted Barings in being the second most active institutional lender across the U.S. private middle-market in 2020.

We continue to be selective in our investment choices and maintain our underwriting discipline throughout multiple cycles. First, the Trust continues to invest in first lien senior secured loans in high-quality companies in defensive sectors and is well diversified by industry. This was a strategy put in place about four years ago and has provided strong risk adjusted returns for the Trust given their senior position in the capital stack. As of March 31, 2021, 54.0% of the Trust's investment portfolio is in first lien senior secured loans compared to 2.6% as of December 31, 2017. These investments have proven resilient to date and their management teams now have the benefit of having a wealth of knowledge to draw upon from working in such unique and challenging circumstances. Second, we hold meaningful investment liquidity based on the Trust's combined available cash balance and short-term investments of $26,311,078 or 7.6%, and low leverage profile at 0.09x as of March 31, 2021. Strong liquidity also provides ample support to our current portfolio companies to the extent the duration of COVID-19 related stress extends. Third, we continue to be selective in pruning our equity investments and reinvesting the proceeds into first lien senior secured investments further driving investment income. As always, the Trust continues to benefit from strong relationships with our financial sponsor partners which provides clear benefits including potential access to additional capital if needed, strategic thinking alongside their management teams and high-quality and timely information which is only available in a private market setting. This allows us to work constructively together and maximize the portfolio companies' long-term health and value.

(Continued)