Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEMO   GB0032273343

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(BEMO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-12 am EDT
528.00 GBX   -5.04%
12:35pBarings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/09BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/30Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

10/12/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12 October 2022

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares: Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
Date of purchase: 12 October 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,888
Lowest price per share: 530.00 pence
Highest price per share: 540.00 pence
Discount: 13.25%
Trading venue: London
Aggregate volume per trading venue: 1,888
Weighted average price per trading venue: 535.2966 pence

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 11,918,650 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
           

For further information please contact:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Frances Daley (Chairman)
J.P. Morgan Cazenove                 +44 (0)20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
Media enquiries
Quill PR +44 (0)20 7466 5050
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders’ approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.bemoplc.com.

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC
12:35pBarings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/09BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC : Ex-divide..
FA
05/30Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
05/30Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities plc Reports Interim Dividend for the Period Ended 3..
CI
05/13Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc Announces Relinquishment of Maria Szczesna as I..
CI
03/01Asset managers freeze $3 bln in Russia funds in market turmoil
RE
02/02Baring Emerging Europe plc initiates a Market Repurchase.
CI
02/02Baring Emerging Europe plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 1,801,405 shares, repre..
CI
01/25Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc's Equity Buyback announced on May 19, 2021, has..
CI
2021BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC : Ex-divide..
FA
More news