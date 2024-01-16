Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company's investment objective is to achieve capital growth, principally through investment in emerging and frontier equity securities listed or traded on Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) securities markets. The Company may also invest in securities, in which the majority of underlying assets, revenues and/ or profits are, or are expected to be, derived from activities in EMEA but are listed or traded elsewhere. The Company selects investments through a process of bottom-up fundamental analysis, seeking long-term appreciation through investment in mispriced companies. The Company invests in various sectors, including financials, materials, communication services, consumer discretionary, real estate, industrials, consumer staples, energy, information technology and utilities. Its alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) is Baring Fund Managers Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts