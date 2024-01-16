Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC - Leeds, England-based investor backing equity securities listed or traded in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa - Sells its holding in TCS, a Russian depositary receipt, for USD669,834. Based on the most recent net asset value, this would represent approximately 0.7% of the company. Reiterates that it "remains focused on how best shareholder value can be preserved, created and realised in relation to the holdings of Russian assets."
Current stock price: 506.40 pence
12-month change: down 9.3%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
