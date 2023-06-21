Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

300 South Tryon Street,

Suite 2500

Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held Tuesday, August 8, 2023

To the Shareholders of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund:

The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting" or "Annual Meeting") of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund ("BGH" or the "Fund") will be held virtually on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time, at the following website: https://www.viewproxy.com/ BaringsGlobalShortDurationHighYieldFund/broadridgevsm/ (the "Meeting website"). The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

You are being asked to consider and vote upon the following proposal:

1. To elect Thomas W. Okel as Trustee of the Fund, to serve for a three-year term and until his successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board of Trustees" or the "Board") has fixed the close of business on June 9, 2023, as the record date ("Record Date") for the determination of Fund shareholders ("Shareholders") entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. The Fund intends to mail these materials on or about June 20, 2023, to all Shareholders of record entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Detailed information about the proposal is contained in the enclosed materials.

While all Shareholders are welcome to attend the Annual Meeting, only Shareholders as of the Record Date will be entitled to vote their shares at the Annual Meeting. To participate in the virtual Meeting, please register at the Meeting website: https://www.viewproxy.com/ BaringsGlobalShortDurationHighYieldFund/broadridgevsm/.

If your shares in the Fund are registered in your name, you may attend and participate in the Meeting by registering by 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 7, 2023 prior to the Meeting and entering the control number found in the shaded box on your proxy card. Upon registration, you will receive a password to utilize on the date of the Meeting. You may vote during the Meeting by following the instructions that will be available on the Meeting website during the Meeting.

If a broker or other nominee holds your shares in "street name," that is they are registered in the name of your broker, bank, trustee or other nominee, and you