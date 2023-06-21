BARINGS GLOBAL SHORT DURATION HIGH YIELD FUND
Notice of Virtual Annual Meeting of
Shareholders and Proxy Statement
TIME
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
At 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Detailed information about the proposal is contained in the enclosed materials. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, your vote is important. Voting is quick and easy. Please either: (i) date, fill in, and sign the enclosed proxy card and mail in the enclosed return envelope which requires no postage if mailed in the United States or (ii) vote on the internet by following the instructions in the notice and proxy card.
June 20, 2023
Dear Shareholder:
You are cordially invited to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting" or "Annual Meeting") of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund ("BGH" or the "Fund") to be held virtually on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the following website: https://www.viewproxy.com/BaringsGlobalShortDurationHighYieldFund/ broadridgevsm/.
The notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and a proxy statement accompanying this letter provide an outline of the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting.
It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting. If you are unable to attend the Meeting virtually, I urge you to vote your shares by completing, dating and signing the enclosed proxy card and promptly returning it in the envelope provided or vote on the internet by following the instructions in the notice and proxy card. If a broker or other nominee holds your shares in "street name," your broker has enclosed a voting instruction form, which you should use to vote those shares. The voting instruction form indicates whether you have the option to vote those shares by telephone or by using the Internet.
Your vote is important to us.
Sincerely,
Thomas W. Okel
Chairman
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
300 South Tryon Street,
Suite 2500
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
To Be Held Tuesday, August 8, 2023
To the Shareholders of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund:
The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting" or "Annual Meeting") of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund ("BGH" or the "Fund") will be held virtually on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time, at the following website: https://www.viewproxy.com/ BaringsGlobalShortDurationHighYieldFund/broadridgevsm/ (the "Meeting website"). The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the meeting in person.
You are being asked to consider and vote upon the following proposal:
1. To elect Thomas W. Okel as Trustee of the Fund, to serve for a three-year term and until his successor has been duly elected and qualified.
The Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board of Trustees" or the "Board") has fixed the close of business on June 9, 2023, as the record date ("Record Date") for the determination of Fund shareholders ("Shareholders") entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. The Fund intends to mail these materials on or about June 20, 2023, to all Shareholders of record entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
Detailed information about the proposal is contained in the enclosed materials.
While all Shareholders are welcome to attend the Annual Meeting, only Shareholders as of the Record Date will be entitled to vote their shares at the Annual Meeting. To participate in the virtual Meeting, please register at the Meeting website: https://www.viewproxy.com/ BaringsGlobalShortDurationHighYieldFund/broadridgevsm/.
If your shares in the Fund are registered in your name, you may attend and participate in the Meeting by registering by 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 7, 2023 prior to the Meeting and entering the control number found in the shaded box on your proxy card. Upon registration, you will receive a password to utilize on the date of the Meeting. You may vote during the Meeting by following the instructions that will be available on the Meeting website during the Meeting.
If a broker or other nominee holds your shares in "street name," that is they are registered in the name of your broker, bank, trustee or other nominee, and you
wish to attend the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a legal proxy from their brokerage firm, or bank nominee, who will then provide the Shareholders with a newly issued control number. We note that obtaining a legal proxy may take several days. Once a legal proxy is obtained, you can then register to attend the Meeting using the newly assigned control number, after registration you will receive a confirmation email with the information to attend and vote at the Meeting. Registration must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 7, 2023.
Please see "How to Participate in the Annual Meeting" in the accompanying proxy statement for more information.
Whether or not you expect to be present at the virtual Annual Meeting, please sign the enclosed proxy card and return it promptly in the self-addressed envelope provided or vote on the internet by following the instructions in the notice and proxy card. Instructions are shown on the proxy card. If a broker or other nominee holds your shares in "street name," you should have received a notice containing voting instructions from your nominee rather than from us. You should follow the voting instructions in the notice to ensure that your vote is counted. The voting instruction form indicates whether you have the option to vote those shares by telephone or by using the Internet.
Your vote is extremely important to the Fund. In the event there are not sufficient votes for a quorum or to approve the foregoing proposal at the time of the Annual Meeting, the Annual Meeting may be adjourned in order to permit further solicitation of proxies by the Fund.
