Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised of the appointment of Mr. Peter Goldson, Attorney-at-Law, as a Director on the Board of Directors of the Company, effective May 1, 2024. Mr. Goldson was also nominated and appointed a member, and Chairman, of the Corporate Governance and Conduct Review Committee.

Mr. Goldson is the Senior Partner at Myers, Fletcher & Gordon, one of Jamaica's premier law firms with over thirty (35) years' experience in the profession. He is a well-respected commercial attorney with a broad experience across a number of areas including mergers and acquisitions, hotel developments and sales, capital markets and advising on regulatory matters. The Board considers Mr. Goldson to be a valued addition to the Board of Directors of Barita Investments Limited and look forward to his invaluable contribution to the Company.

BIL has also advised of the resignation of Miss Malindo Wallace as Company Secretary for Barita Investments Limited and its subsidiary company, Barita Unit Trusts Management Company Limited ("BUTM"), effective March 28, 2024. Miss Stephanie O. Sterling was appointed to the position of Company Secretary of Barita Investments Limited and Barita Unit Trusts Management Company Limited, effective March 29, 2024.

Miss Sterling is an Attorney-at-Law and currently holds the position of Senior Legal Counsel at Barita Investments Limited, having joined the Company in 2020. Miss Sterling has a wealth of knowledge and over twelve years of experience as a practising Attorney, with extensive expertise in Corporate Law.

The Board welcomes Miss Sterling on her new appointments and thanks Miss Wallace for her service and valued contributions to Barita and BUTM.