Barita Investments Limited is a Jamaica-based licensed securities dealer, investment manager, pension administrator and Cambio operator. The Company's segments include fixed income, funds management and other. The fixed income segment includes money market activities and securities broking. The funds management segment includes the administration of a number of managed funds. The other segment includes the operation of foreign exchange Cambio, investment banking, stock broking and any other income. Its products include capital growth fund, FX bond portfolio, FX growth portfolio, income portfolio, money market fund, real estate portfolio, pension fund management, individual retirement scheme, fixed income and stocks and research. The Company's services include FX trading/Cambio, Barita smart loan, investment banking, Barita wealth and Barita bucks. Its FX bond portfolio includes local government securities, sovereign government securities and corporate enterprises of A-Grade rating.