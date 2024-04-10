- April 9, 2024
- 5:07 pm
Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised of a further delay in the filing of its 2023 Annual Report. BIL anticipates that the report will be filed by April 30, 2024. The Company apologizes to its shareholders for any inconvenience caused by this further delay.
