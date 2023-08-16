Barita Investments Limited is pleased to advise that it will host an Investor Briefing virtually on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. Jamaica time.

The discussions will be led by Mr. Dane Brodber, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Phillibert, Group Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Ramon Small-Ferguson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and will highlight the 3rd quarter financial results for the Company as at June 30, 2023, as well as strategy and outlook for the Barita Group.

Persons interested in participating can register by visiting the Barita website at www.barita.com/beat. Once you have registered you will receive an email with a link to the meeting along with joining instructions.

You can submit your questions/comments ahead of the Investor Briefing to: questions@barita.com.