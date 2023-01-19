Barita Investments : BIL) – Senior Management Changes

Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised of the following senior management changes within the Company:
Miss Terise Kettlehas been promoted to the position ofSenior Vice President, Investment Banking,effective October 1, 2022. Miss Kettle previously held the post of Vice President, Investment Banking.
Mrs. Sonia Owens has been promoted to the position of Vice President, Treasury & Financial Institutions, effective October 1, 2022. Mrs. Owens previously held the position of Head, Treasury & Financial Institutions.
Mr. Geoffery Romans has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Risk Management, effective December 1, 2022. Mr. Romans previously held the post of Head, Financial Risk-Frameworks & Administration.
