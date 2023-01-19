Advanced search
    BIL   JMP161681094

BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(BIL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-17
91.88 JMD   +2.20%
01/12Barita Investments : Head of Stock Exchange Speaks on Mobilizing Capital and Creating Wealth
PU
2022Barita Investments : BIL) – Senior Management Changes
PU
2022Barita Investments : BIL) – Trading in Shares
PU
Barita Investments : BIL) – Senior Management Changes

01/19/2023
Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised of the following senior management changes within the Company:

  • Miss Terise Kettle has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Investment Banking, effective October 1, 2022. Miss Kettle previously held the post of Vice President, Investment Banking.
  • Mrs. Sonia Owens has been promoted to the position of Vice President, Treasury & Financial Institutions, effective October 1, 2022. Mrs. Owens previously held the position of Head, Treasury & Financial Institutions.
  • Mr. Geoffery Romans has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Risk Management, effective December 1, 2022. Mr. Romans previously held the post of Head, Financial Risk-Frameworks & Administration.

Barita Investments Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 19:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 160 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
Net income 2022 4 221 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2022 67 520 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 110 B 726 M 726 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,3x
EV / Sales 2022 25,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dane A. Brodber Chief Executive Officer
Stephen G Phillibert Group Chief Financial Officer
Mark Myers Chairman
Ian Anderson Head-Non-Financial Risk Management
Gavin Jordan Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED-10.37%726
MORGAN STANLEY14.18%161 772
CHARLES SCHWABB-2.26%151 915
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.1.66%120 080
CITIGROUP INC.9.29%95 739
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED7.38%44 741