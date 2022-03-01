Barita Investments : BIL) – Trading in Shares 03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields March 1, 2022

4:47 pm Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised that a Senior Manager sold 13,916 BIL shares on February 28, 2022 and that a connected party sold 7,370 BIL shares on February 16, 2022. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Barita Investments Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:03:50 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED - No features available -