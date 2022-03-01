Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Barita Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIL   JMP161681094

BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(BIL)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE -  02-27
90.4 JMD   +0.56%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barita Investments : BIL) – Trading in Shares

03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised that a Senior Manager sold 13,916 BIL shares on February 28, 2022 and that a connected party sold 7,370 BIL shares on February 16, 2022.

Disclaimer

Barita Investments Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:03:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

- No features available -

More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 529 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net income 2021 4 059 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2021 34 210 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 109 B 708 M 708 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales 2021 25,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Barita Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian McNaughton Secretary & Chief Operating Officer
Gavin Jordan Group Chief Financial Officer
Mark Myers Chairman
Michele Mcrae Head-Information Technology
Weldon Maddan Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED-8.24%700
MORGAN STANLEY-7.56%161 635
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION0.43%159 960
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.79%110 134
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.51%50 639
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-2.70%27 800