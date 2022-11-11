Barita Investments : BIL) – Trading in Shares
Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised that a Senior Manager acquired a total of 328,750 BIL shares under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan on November 8, 2022.
Barita Investments Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 22:01:20 UTC.
