  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Barita Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIL   JMP161681094

BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(BIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-09
91.19 JMD   -0.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barita Investments : BIL) – Trading in Shares

11/11/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised that a Senior Manager acquired a total of 328,750 BIL shares under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan on November 8, 2022.

Disclaimer

Barita Investments Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 22:01:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 529 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net income 2021 4 059 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net Debt 2021 34 210 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 110 B 718 M 718 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales 2021 25,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Barita Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dane A. Brodber Chief Executive Officer
Stephen G Phillibert Group Chief Financial Officer
Mark Myers Chairman
Michele Mcrae Head-Information Technology
Junior Graham Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED-7.44%718
MORGAN STANLEY-14.99%150 082
CHARLES SCHWABB-6.93%146 651
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.37%134 137
CITIGROUP INC.-19.82%93 782
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-28.21%35 757