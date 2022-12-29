Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Barita Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIL   JMP161681094

BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(BIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-27
98.60 JMD   -1.40%
12/16Barita Investments : BIL) – Trading in Shares
PU
12/06Barita Investments : Dolla Financial Lists its $1 Billion Bonds on the Private Market
PU
11/15Barita Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barita Investments : BIL) – Trading in Shares

12/29/2022 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has advised that two Senior Managers acquired a total of 427,905 BIL shares under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan on December 28 and 29, 2022, respectively.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Barita Investments Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 21:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
12/16Barita Investments : BIL) – Trading in Shares
PU
12/06Barita Investments : Dolla Financial Lists its $1 Billion Bonds on the Private Market
PU
11/15Barita Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Septem..
CI
11/15Barita Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 3..
CI
11/11Barita Investments : BIL) – Senior Management Appointments
PU
11/11Barita Investments : BIL) – Trading in Shares
PU
09/30Barita Investments : BIL) Declares Dividend
PU
09/21Barita Investments : BIL) – Consideration of Dividend
PU
09/15Barita Investments : BIL) – Trading in Shares
PU
09/06Barita Investments : BIL) – Employee Stock Ownership Plan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 529 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net income 2021 4 059 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net Debt 2021 34 210 M 226 M 226 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 119 B 785 M 785 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales 2021 25,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Barita Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dane A. Brodber Chief Executive Officer
Stephen G Phillibert Group Chief Financial Officer
Mark Myers Chairman
Michele Mcrae Head-Information Technology
Junior Graham Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARITA INVESTMENTS LIMITED0.08%778
CHARLES SCHWABB-2.24%153 726
MORGAN STANLEY-13.35%142 747
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.90%120 785
CITIGROUP INC.-26.49%86 422
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-25.10%40 397