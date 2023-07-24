Barita Investments Limited is a Jamaica-based company engaged in securities brokerage, money market activities, cambio operations, investment banking and funds management. The Company operates through three segments: Fixed income, Funds management and Other operations. Its Fixed income segment includes money market activities and securities broking business. Its Funds management segment includes the administration of a number of managed funds. Its Other operations segment includes the operation of foreign exchange cambio, investment banking, stock broking and any other income. Its products include managed funds, such as capital growth fund, money market fund, foreign exchange (FX) growth portfolio, FX bond portfolio, real estate portfolio, income portfolio, pension fund management and individual retirement scheme. Its services include FX Trading/Cambio, Barita Smart Loan, Investment Banking, Barita Wealth and Barita Bucks.