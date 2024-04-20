The Jamaica Stock Exchange wishes to advise that effective Monday April 22, 2024, we are temporarily withdrawing our app from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Stores. This decision has been made to undergo a significant redesign aimed at enhancing user experience, improving functionality, and building a foundation for implementing exciting new features.

We anticipate that the redesign process will take approximately two months to complete. While the app is temporarily unavailable, we encourage users to explore our website which offers many of the same features and functionalities available on the mobile app.

We understand that the temporary withdrawal of our mobile application may inconvenience some users, and we sincerely apologize for any disruption this may cause. However, we believe that the redesigned app will ultimately provide a significantly improved user experience that will benefit everyone in the long run.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we work to enhance our mobile application. If you have any questions or require further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us.