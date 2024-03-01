The Snack Pack applies ‘80s and ‘90s human cereal box concept to high quality dog treats with unique packaging, mascots and QR-code-based interactive experiences

BARK (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced it is expanding its consumables business and bringing the same fun, humor and storytelling that made BarkBox famous to the dog treats category with the launch of its first full collection of seven unique dog treat flavors. The Snack Pack from BARK features treats inspired by classic breakfast cereals with corresponding mascots and surprises in every box. The treat collection, including four flagship 10 oz. boxes and three resealable 10 oz. bags, is available in Target stores, on target.com and on bark.co starting today.

With new recipes developed by BARK’s team of dog food experts and nutritionists, the collection offers a variety of meat and allergy-friendly options in crunchy and soft-baked textures, and all are free of artificial preservatives, corn and soy:

BARK Frosted Socks™ : Crunchy, yogurt berry dog treats made with real fruit and yogurt

: Crunchy, yogurt berry dog treats made with real fruit and yogurt BARK Fruity Toot Loops™ : Crunchy, mixed berry dog treats made with real fruit and nutritious grains

: Crunchy, mixed berry dog treats made with real fruit and nutritious grains BARK Go Nuttys™ : Honey peanut flavored soft-baked dog treats made with nutritious grains

: Honey peanut flavored soft-baked dog treats made with nutritious grains BARK Lucky Duckies™ : A turducken recipe soft-baked dog treat packed with protein

: A turducken recipe soft-baked dog treat packed with protein BARK Clucky Nuggy Yums™ : Chicken nugget recipe soft-baked dog treat packed with protein and nutritious grains

: Chicken nugget recipe soft-baked dog treat packed with protein and nutritious grains BARK Beefy Meat Hunks™ : Soft and meaty beef recipe dog treats packed with protein and nutritious grains

: Soft and meaty beef recipe dog treats packed with protein and nutritious grains BARK Porky Meat Hunks™: Soft and meaty pork recipe dog treats packed with protein and nutritious grains

Designed by BARK’s in-house design team, The Snack Pack product packaging is reminiscent of ‘80s and ‘90s cereal boxes, with interactive activities on the back of each box to engage both dogs and dog parents. Each package also includes a QR code, revealing the chance to win fun prizes for customers including a free year-long BarkBox, Super Chewer or BARK Bright subscription, free toys and treats and other surprises.

To coincide with the treats, BARK is releasing plush dog toy versions of each treat’s mascot, including Jim Sock, Tooty the Toot, Goober B. Nutty, Lucky McDuck, Old Goldie and Hunk Stickman, each sold separately. BARK designed each mascot character with their own storyline and relationship with dogs and their treats, extending the experience beyond mealtime to playtime.

“We’re thrilled to dive deeper into consumables with The Snack Pack launch, which will build on our growing consumables footprint in both retail and direct-to-consumer channels,” said Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BARK. “BARK’s success began with our subscription boxes, which deliver best-in-class and original toys, high quality treats and entertaining themes that bring joy to millions of dogs and their parents. We’re bringing that same fun and innovation to retail pet aisles to introduce even more dog parents to BARK and our growing product portfolio.”

BARK has served more than 6.5 million dogs around the world since its founding. With over a decade of deep customer insights, the company took its extensive knowledge of dogs and what they love and brought it to the food industry with the launch of BARK Food in 2023. BARK is prioritizing growing its consumables business in 2024 and breaking through in a crowded, established category with fun, nostalgia-inducing products for dogs and dog parents.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at BARK.co for more information.

