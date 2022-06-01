BARK : HOLD ONTO YOUR BUTTS! BARK RELEASES LIMITED-EDITION JURASSIC WORLD SUBSCRIPTION B...

Life finds a way and so does BARK. Starting today, Jurassic Worldis opening the gates to welcome dogs for the first time with a new limited-edition Jurassic Worldcollaboration ahead of the theatrical release of Jurassic World Dominion on June 10. New and current subscribers of BarkBox, a monthly themed surprise of dog toys, treats and chews, and BARK Super Chewer®, a monthly subscription box for dogs who play tough and love a challenge, can enter the prehistoric world with Jurassic Worldboxes starting today, as supplies last. From Ankylosaurus to Velociraptor, BARK spared no expense to reimagine characters including Beta and even Dr. Ian Malcolm as the perfect prehistoric playmate for all clever girls and boys.

The Jurassic World-themed BarkBox, starting at $23/month, features a plush Pyroraptor and "Beta" Velociraptor, with the option to add additional toys, including a Dr. Ian Malcolm-inspired toy, a scientist and T. rex two-part toy and a dinosaur wearable headpiece. Subscribers for BARK Super Chewer, starting at $29/month, will receive Raptor Hatching and Feeding Time treat toy, both made with natural rubber, and the option to add additional toys including XL Dinosaur Egg and Raptor Claw. Like all BARK toys, the toys are bright, durable and ideal for dogs of all ages and sizes. BarkBox and Super Chewer subscribers can also expect themed BARK Food® treats including Raptor Scraps and all-natural chews in their boxes.

BARK was founded in 2012 and has since served more than 6.5 million dogs around the world across categories including Play, Food, Health and Home. To learn more about BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer and to sign up for a subscription, visit www.barkbox.com and www.barkbox.com/superchewer.



