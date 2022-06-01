Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BARK, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARK   US68622E1047

BARK, INC.

(BARK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/31 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.500 USD   -3.85%
BARK : Hold onto your butts! bark releases limited-edition jurassic world subscription b...
PU
05/31TRANSCRIPT : BARK, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
05/31Bark Reports Wider Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Loss; Sets Q1, 2023 Outlook -- Shares Decline After-Hours
MT
BARK : HOLD ONTO YOUR BUTTS! BARK RELEASES LIMITED-EDITION JURASSIC WORLD SUBSCRIPTION B...

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Life finds a way and so does BARK. Starting today, Jurassic Worldis opening the gates to welcome dogs for the first time with a new limited-edition Jurassic Worldcollaboration ahead of the theatrical release of Jurassic World Dominion on June 10. New and current subscribers of BarkBox, a monthly themed surprise of dog toys, treats and chews, and BARK Super Chewer®, a monthly subscription box for dogs who play tough and love a challenge, can enter the prehistoric world with Jurassic Worldboxes starting today, as supplies last. From Ankylosaurus to Velociraptor, BARK spared no expense to reimagine characters including Beta and even Dr. Ian Malcolm as the perfect prehistoric playmate for all clever girls and boys.

The Jurassic World-themed BarkBox, starting at $23/month, features a plush Pyroraptor and "Beta" Velociraptor, with the option to add additional toys, including a Dr. Ian Malcolm-inspired toy, a scientist and T. rex two-part toy and a dinosaur wearable headpiece. Subscribers for BARK Super Chewer, starting at $29/month, will receive Raptor Hatching and Feeding Time treat toy, both made with natural rubber, and the option to add additional toys including XL Dinosaur Egg and Raptor Claw. Like all BARK toys, the toys are bright, durable and ideal for dogs of all ages and sizes. BarkBox and Super Chewer subscribers can also expect themed BARK Food® treats including Raptor Scraps and all-natural chews in their boxes.

BARK was founded in 2012 and has since served more than 6.5 million dogs around the world across categories including Play, Food, Health and Home. To learn more about BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer and to sign up for a subscription, visit www.barkbox.com and www.barkbox.com/superchewer.


About BARK
BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, personalized meal plans and supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs
nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high- quality, personalized nutrition and meal plans with BARK Eats; and health and wellness products that meet dogs' needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.


About the JURASSIC WORLD Franchise
From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic Worldimmerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic Worldis more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $5 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World. Jurassic World Dominiondebuts in theaters June 2022.

Disclaimer

Original Bark Company published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
