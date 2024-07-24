BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Management will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-596-4144 for U.S. participants and 1-646-968-2525 for international participants. The conference call passcode is 5515653. A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.bark.co/ and will be archived for 1 year.

About BARK

