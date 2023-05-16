Advanced search
    BARK   US68622E1047

BARK, INC.

(BARK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-15 pm EDT
1.070 USD   +0.94%
08:05aBARK to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on June 1, 2023
BU
05/01Bark, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01BARK Welcomes Brian Dostie as New Vice President of Accounting and Controller
BU
BARK to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on June 1, 2023

05/16/2023 | 08:05am EDT
BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Management will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 404-975-4839 for U.S. participants and +1-929-526-1599 for international participants. The conference call passcode is 138349. A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.bark.co/ and will be archived for 1 year.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 530 M - -
Net income 2023 -56,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,34x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 190 M 190 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 643
Free-Float 69,2%
BARK, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BARK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,07 $
Average target price 4,30 $
Spread / Average Target 302%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matt M. Meeker Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zahir M. Ibrahim Chief Financial Officer
Nari Sitaraman Chief Technology Officer
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Elizabeth M. McLaughlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARK, INC.-28.19%190
CHEWY, INC.-6.55%14 794
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.12.76%2 852
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC37.87%2 348
MUSTI GROUP OYJ27.16%721
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.18.85%701
