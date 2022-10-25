Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BARK, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARK   US68622E1047

BARK, INC.

(BARK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
1.765 USD   +9.63%
04:02pBARK to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2022
BU
10/18BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies
BU
09/12Bark, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BARK to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

10/25/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced it will report second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Management will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 646-904-5544 for U.S. participants and +1-929-526-1599 for international participants. The conference call passcode is 804526. A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.bark.co/ and will be archived for 1 year.

About BARK
BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BARK, INC.
04:02pBARK to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2022
BU
10/18BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies
BU
09/12Bark, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06BARK Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Care & Wellness Conference
BU
08/31BARK Rings the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange and CEO Participates in Inte..
BU
08/26Bark, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financia..
AQ
08/26Bark, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/26Bark : Announces Appointment Of Controller And Vice President Of Accounting
PU
08/19Insider Buy: Bark
MT
08/09BARK, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 557 M - -
Net income 2023 -57,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 283 M 283 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 643
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart BARK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BARK, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,61 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 397%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matt M. Meeker Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard R. Yeaton Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nari Sitaraman Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan J. Ledecky Independent Director
Joanna Coles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARK, INC.-61.85%283
CHEWY, INC.-35.22%16 148
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.-51.29%2 561
PET VALU HOLDINGS LTD.1.41%1 883
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC-42.02%1 485
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-48.38%737