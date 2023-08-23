BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced that Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Zahir Ibrahim, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York, NY on September 8, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.bark.co. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at shop.BARK.co for more information.

