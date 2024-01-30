Barkby Group PLC - Abingdon, England-based investor in roadside property and in consumer and life sciences companies - Following passing of resolution at general meeting on December 29, confirms its change of name to Roadside Real Estate PLC has now been completed. Expects the name change to take effect on its shares trading on AIM in London from Thursday. Says its current ISIN and SEDOL will remain the same. Says shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and remain valid. Says any new share certificates issued will bear the name Roadside Real Estate PLC.

Current stock price: 3.95 pence, up 13%

12-month change: down 46%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.