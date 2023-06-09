Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Barkby Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    SMA   GB00BL6TZZ70

BARKBY GROUP PLC

(SMA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:30:59 2023-06-09 am EDT
4.220 GBX   -11.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barkby surrenders pub leases amid business review

06/09/2023 | 06:02am EDT
Barkby Group PLC - Abingdon, England-based commercial property development and investment firm - Completes review of its pubs business and agrees to cash neutral early lease surrenders as part of the review for the Harcourt Arms and the Ebrington Arms pubs. Adds, it has received and accepted an offer for the offload of The Plough pub in Kelmscott, stating it is now in the conveyancing process. Says The Plough comprises six "high quality pubs" located in the Cotswolds, England.

Executive Chair Charles Dickinson says: "The hospitality sector faces a significant combination of challenges from cost inflation, the frequency and value of customer spending and securing reliable, experienced labour.

"Our estate has delivered robust trading by offering excellent service, consistently high-quality food and attractive accommodation in areas of outstanding natural beauty."

Current stock price: 4.22 pence, down 11% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 62%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about BARKBY GROUP PLC
06:02aBarkby surrenders pub leases amid business review
AN
05:12aBarkby Group to Offload Three Pubs in England; Shares Drop 11%
MT
06/06FTSE 100 underwhelms as BP and Shell fall
AN
06/06Barkby Group Surges 70% After Unit Licensed SleepEngine Technology to Sleep Sense
MT
06/06AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Barkby soars on Cambridge Sleep Science contr..
AN
06/06Barkby shares soar as subsidiary inks five-year deal with Sleep Sense
AN
06/06Stocks flat; oil slips amid US recession fear
AN
05/31Barkby hails strong demand for roadside sites as first asset completed
AN
05/15Barkby Group PLC Announces the Resignation of Jeremy Sparrow as Non-Executive Director
CI
03/31Parkmead profit hurt by impairment; Shearwater warns
AN
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 6,80 M 8,54 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart BARKBY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Barkby Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARKBY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas Alexander Benzie Group CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Charles Edward Dickson Executive Chairman
Jonathan Warburton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew Graham Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Rupert Bagnall Chief Operating Officer-Barkby Hospitality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARKBY GROUP PLC-43.28%9
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.96%101 925
UBS GROUP AG6.10%60 597
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.92%51 748
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.10.52%41 279
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.67%34 604
