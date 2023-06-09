Barkby surrenders pub leases amid business review

Barkby Group PLC - Abingdon, England-based commercial property development and investment firm - Completes review of its pubs business and agrees to cash neutral early lease surrenders as part of the review for the Harcourt Arms and the Ebrington Arms pubs. Adds, it has received and accepted an offer for the offload of The Plough pub in Kelmscott, stating it is now in the conveyancing process. Says The Plough comprises six "high quality pubs" located in the Cotswolds, England.

Executive Chair Charles Dickinson says: "The hospitality sector faces a significant combination of challenges from cost inflation, the frequency and value of customer spending and securing reliable, experienced labour.

"Our estate has delivered robust trading by offering excellent service, consistently high-quality food and attractive accommodation in areas of outstanding natural beauty."

Current stock price: 4.22 pence, down 11% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 62%

