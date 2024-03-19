Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2024) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assays from the lower portion of the SUN-003 drill hole, completed as part of the ongoing Phase I drill program at the Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona.

HIGHLIGHTS

Barksdale has intercepted multiple intervals of carbonate replacement style mineralization (" CRD ") in SUN-003, including assays released previously (see news release dated February 12, 2024).

Additional assays from the lower zones of polymetallic CRD mineralization intersected in SUN-003 include the following results: 2.28m grading 1.72% Zn, 0.63% Pb, 13.5 g/t Ag, and 0.016 g/t Au from 1480.57m depth 1.01m grading 0.46% Cu, 11.9% Zn, 3.8% Pb, 377 g/t Ag, and 0.028 g/t Au from 1550.67m depth

Barksdale aims to provide guidance for the remaining 2024 drill campaign within the next 30-45 days.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO states, "The final assays from the lower portion of SUN-003 contains multiple additional zones of narrow polymetallic CRD mineralization outboard of the higher-grade feeder structure. We look forward to drilling to the southeast of SUN-003, where our model suggests that we'll vector into areas of increased structural preparation, heat, and fluid flow. Once we have multiple pierce points into that higher-grade corridor, we can begin stepping out to determine the true scale of the zone as it trends back towards the porphyry. The Company is actively exploring a range of strategic opportunities for our upcoming drilling initiatives. We look forward to sharing these advancements with our valued investors in the coming 30-45 days."

ABOUT SUN-003

SUN-003 is a vertical hole collared 2m from historic hole TCH-2 and was drilled to a total depth of approximately 1,653m. It drifted slightly to the north-northeast and intersected the top of the Paleozoic carbonate rocks at 1,239m depth, approximately 65m to the north and 80m deeper than discovery hole TCH-2. This confirms the general dip of the carbonate stratigraphy to be approximately 35 degrees to the north.





Figure 1. Plan map showing the location of current drilling in the Boundary zone including SUN-003 and SUN-004 (planned projection)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/202238_f9e58fe5a4084b36_002full.jpg

Over a dozen distinct horizons of strata-bound sulfide mineralization were intersected, which correlate with intercepts of historic hole TCH-2, located approximately 65m to the southwest, as measured from the top of the carbonate sequence, and roughly 95m distant at the bottom of SUN-003. TCH-2 displays intense calc-silicate alteration (i.e. garnet and epidote, with frequent quartz veins), suggesting a closer proximity to a heat and fluid source. Based on mineral assemblages present in SUN-003 and weak calc-silicate alteration seen, it is interpreted to be distal to the mineralizing feeder structure/intrusion source.

SUN-003 encountered the Concha, Scherrer and Epitaph Formations within the carbonate sequence, with mineralized horizons present in all three units. The Concha Formation contained two zones of disseminated polymetallic mineralization (Cu, Ag, Pb, Zn) which was hosted by favourable porous "dirty" limestones. Calc-silicate alteration was weak and included minor garnet (Ca/Fe), diopside, saponite, smectite, epidote, chlorite, and actinolite.

Below the Concha, the Scherrer Formation, which is well-correlated across the region, contains distinct intercalated marker beds of sandstone beds within the limestone unit. Within the Scherrer Formation SUN-003 intersected eight zones of polymetallic mineralization (Cu, Ag, Pb, Zn) that contained weak calc-silicate alteration including garnet (both Mn/Al and Ca/Fe), diopside, smectite, saponite, epidote, chlorite, actinolite, and irregular veinlets of pink calcite. Mineralization is stratigraphically controlled and commonly forms 'patchy' textures.





Figure 2. Cross section (108 degrees, looking northeast) showing the CRD mineralization encountered in SUN-003 relative to historic hole TCH-2 and TCH-2a. SUN-004 is shown as a dashed red line and is approximately 90m from TCH-2 to the east (into the page). Mineralization intervals are shown using a 0.2% CuEq cutoff utilizing 100% recovery and commodity prices of copper ($3.70/lb), zinc ($1.05/lb), lead ($0.95/lb), silver ($20/oz), and gold ($1900/oz).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/202238_f9e58fe5a4084b36_003full.jpg

The final carbonate unit encountered was the Epitaph Formation, which contained three visually confirmed narrow zones of polymetallic base metal (Pb, Zn > Cu) mineralization in silty limestone. Mineralization is typically associated with weak calc-silicate alteration including the presence of smectite, saponite, diopside, green garnet, reddish hematite, rhodochrosite, and potassium feldspar in patches. The hole was terminated at approximately 1,653m depth.

Table 1: Mineralization intervals in SUN-003 that exceed a 0.2% CuEq cutoff utilizing 100% recovery and commodity prices of copper ($3.70/lb), zinc ($1.05/lb), lead ($0.95/lb), silver ($20/oz), and gold ($1900/oz). New assays for this press release are noted in the final column.

Hole Number From To Interval Cu Ag Au Zn Pb Zone Notes (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) SUN-003 639.17 650.60 11.43 0.08 11.67 0.02 0.42 0.10 Breccia New Assay 708.66 710.79 2.13 0.02 9.08 0.00 0.31 0.14 Breccia New Assay 713.84 714.36 0.52 0.17 6.69 0.01 0.32 0.06 Breccia New Assay 806.65 808.02 1.37 0.42 118.00 0.02 0.33 0.26 Breccia Previously Reported 1,235.81 1,256.39 20.58 0.07 4.51 0.14 0.58 0.26 Manto Previously Reported including 1,247.49 1,249.07 1.58 0.26 17.00 0.05 2.51 1.32 Manto Previously Reported including 1,252.88 1,254.74 1.86 0.09 8.55 0.42 2.12 0.41 Manto Previously Reported 1,264.92 1,267.51 2.59 0.21 5.33 0.02 0.43 0.32 Manto Previously Reported 1,345.97 1,346.21 0.24 1.00 59.50 0.06 11.95 8.17 Manto Previously Reported 1,355.29 1,359.04 3.75 0.04 16.77 0.01 1.74 1.74 Manto Previously Reported 1,365.02 1,365.63 0.61 0.23 48.90 0.01 1.71 3.44 Manto Previously Reported 1,383.33 1,389.28 5.95 1.67 40.64 0.04 0.10 0.44 Manto Previously Reported including 1,385.77 1,386.75 0.98 8.18 114.00 0.04 0.21 0.12 Manto Previously Reported 1,394.52 1,396.29 1.77 0.96 28.69 0.08 3.04 2.09 Manto Previously Reported including 1,395.80 1,396.29 0.49 1.42 67.70 0.04 9.19 5.61 Manto Previously Reported 1,405.04 1,405.80 0.76 1.30 50.60 0.13 4.99 3.56 Manto Previously Reported 1,406.65 1,407.47 0.82 0.01 3.39 0.03 0.66 0.40 Manto Previously Reported 1,414.09 1,418.17 4.08 0.01 4.61 0.03 0.42 0.26 Manto New Assay 1,470.54 1,473.65 3.11 0.02 3.93 0.01 0.50 0.21 Manto New Assay 1,480.57 1,482.85 2.28 0.02 13.50 0.02 1.72 0.63 Manto New Assay 1,486.05 1,487.76 1.71 0.01 3.72 0.00 0.37 0.30 Manto New Assay 1,488.67 1,488.92 0.25 0.02 8.35 0.01 1.24 1.00 Manto New Assay 1,550.67 1,551.68 1.01 0.46 377.00 0.03 11.90 3.58 Manto New Assay

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drilling on SUN-003 was completed using PQ and HQ size diamond drill core. The core was logged by experienced geologists engaged by the Company. Drill holes are logged and marked for sampling prior to being sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half of the sawn core being placed in a cloth sample bag, with a unique sample tag, while the second half was returned to the core box for storage on site. Sample assays are being performed by ALS Geochemistry, an accredited (ISO 9001) laboratory. Core samples are analyzed for total copper and gold as well as a multi element ICP Analysis.

In addition to the ALS Quality Assurance program, Barksdale has an internal QA/QC program that includes certified reference standards from OREAS North America. These standards are of similar composition to mineral deposits found at Sunnyside. Several different standards are included in each batch of samples submitted to the lab. These controls are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

