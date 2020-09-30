Log in
Barksdale Resources : Closes First Tranche of C$6.325 Million Financing and Initial Option Payment on San Javier

09/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Disclaimer

Barksdale Resources Corp. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 12:09:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,00 M -1,49 M -1,49 M
Net cash 2020 2,54 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,75 CAD
Last Close Price 0,44 CAD
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 72,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Rick B. Trotman President, CEO & Executive Director
Darren J. Blasutti Chairman
Michael N. Waldkirch Chief Financial Officer
Peter J. McRae Independent Director
Glenn Yoshiaki Kumoi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.17.57%14
BHP GROUP-5.22%122 714
RIO TINTO PLC4.64%100 757
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.11%29 617
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.02%19 094
FRESNILLO PLC87.91%11 400
