    BRO   CA06766T1075

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.

(BRO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.7100 CAD   +1.43%
10/21IIROC Trading Resumption - BRO
AQ
10/21Barksdale Resources Closes Financing, Completes Extension of Financial Instrument
MT
10/21IIROC Trading Halt - BRO
AQ
Barksdale Resources: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

11/07/2022 | 07:35am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Barksdale Resources will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Barksdale Resources management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 10:45 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "We are excited to host our 3rd in-person premier mining investment event, bringing together carefully selected mining and exploration companies with the European investment community over the course of two days. We anticipate this to be our largest conference yet, and we are pleased to welcome again an astute line-up of keynote speakers."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is continuously being updated concerning attending companies, keynote speakers, agenda, etc.: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:
Barksdale Resources
Terri Anne Welyki
VP
7782382333
terrianne@barksdaleresources.com
www.barksdaleresources.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,87 M -1,38 M -1,38 M
Net cash 2022 1,16 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,6 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,71 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Managers and Directors
Rick B. Trotman President, CEO & Executive Director
Michael N. Waldkirch Chief Financial Officer
Darren J. Blasutti Chairman
Peter J. McRae Independent Director
Jeffrey Morgan O'Neill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.125.40%38
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.51%125 901
RIO TINTO PLC2.82%93 129
GLENCORE PLC41.89%79 863
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.26%48 139
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.14%40 477