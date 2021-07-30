Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Barksdale Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRO   CA06766T1075

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.

(BRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barksdale Resources : Provides Debt Update

07/30/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Barksdale Resources Corp. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:09:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.
05:11pBARKSDALE RESOURCES : Provides Debt Update
PU
07/27Barksdale Resources Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
07/27Barksdale Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Ma..
CI
07/22Green Energy & Precious Metals Live Virtual Investor Conference July 27th, 28..
AQ
07/13Regal Resources Inc. Terminates Sunnyside Acquisition Transaction with Barksd..
CI
07/08BARKSDALE RESOURCES : Terminates Sunnyside Transaction
PU
07/08Barksdale Resources Corp. cancelled the acquisition of Sunnyside project, loc..
CI
06/17BARKSDALE RESOURCES : Provides Corporate Update
PU
06/03BARKSDALE RESOURCES : Outlines Drill Program at Advanced Stage Copper Project in..
AQ
06/02Barksdale Resources Corp. Provides Update of its Planned 2021 Technical Progr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,23 M -1,79 M -1,79 M
Net cash 2021 5,55 M 4,44 M 4,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 20,4 M 20,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Barksdale Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,40 CAD
Average target price 0,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 87,5%
Managers and Directors
Rick B. Trotman President, CEO & Executive Director
Michael N. Waldkirch Chief Financial Officer
Darren J. Blasutti Chairman
Peter J. McRae Independent Director
Jeffrey Morgan Oneill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.-25.93%20
BHP GROUP25.69%186 192
RIO TINTO PLC14.92%146 357
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC35.82%56 983
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.37%38 049
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)72.59%22 935