Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Barksdale Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRO   CA06766T1075

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.

(BRO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/06 03:41:55 pm EDT
0.5100 CAD   -3.77%
05/27Barksdale Engages IMC for San Javier Resource
AQ
05/26Barksdale Resources Hires Independent Mining Consultants for Cerro Verde Copper Zone on San Javier Project in Sonora, Mexico
MT
04/27Barksdale Intercepts 15m of 1.48%Copper and 21m of 0.61%Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barksdale Resources : Receives Positive Metallurgical Results from San Javier

06/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Barksdale Resources Corp. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.
05/27Barksdale Engages IMC for San Javier Resource
AQ
05/26Barksdale Resources Hires Independent Mining Consultants for Cerro Verde Copper Zone on..
MT
04/27Barksdale Intercepts 15m of 1.48%Copper and 21m of 0.61%Copper at San Javier in Sonora,..
AQ
04/26Barksdale Resources Reports Additional Assay Results from Phase I Drilling at San Javie..
MT
04/26Barksdale Resources Corp. Announces Additional Assay Results from its Phase I, 5,000-Me..
CI
04/26BARKSDALE RESOURCES : Intercepts 15m of 1.48% Copper and 21m of 0.61% Copper at San Javier..
PU
04/21Barksdale Resources Reports Fourth Option Payment on Four Metals
MT
04/21BARKSDALE RESOURCES : Completes Fourth Option Payment on Four Metals
PU
04/05Barksdale Resources Obtains Approval for Drilling at Project in Santa Cruz County, Ariz..
MT
04/05BARKSDALE RESOURCES : Receives Drill Approvals at San Antonio
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,23 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net cash 2021 5,55 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,1 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Barksdale Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,51 CAD
Average target price 0,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
Managers and Directors
Rick B. Trotman President, CEO & Executive Director
Michael N. Waldkirch Chief Financial Officer
Darren J. Blasutti Chairman
Peter J. McRae Independent Director
Jeffrey Morgan O'Neill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.68.25%26
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.66%168 656
RIO TINTO PLC21.75%124 014
GLENCORE PLC44.42%88 457
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.52%60 326
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)60.76%41 402