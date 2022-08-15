Barloworld : Interest payment notification

Barloworld Limited
Registration number: 1918/000095/06
Alpha code: BIBAW
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:
|
Bond code:
|
BAW36
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000173923
|
Coupon:
|
6.215%
|
Interest period:
|
18 May 2022 to 17 August 2022
|
Interest amount:
|
R11 184 956.71
|
Payment date:
|
18 August 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Following business day
|
Bond code:
|
BAW29
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000149782
|
Coupon:
|
6.683%
|
Interest period:
|
23 May 2022 to 21 August 2022
|
Interest amount:
|
R6 664 690.41
|
Payment date:
|
22 August 2022
|
Date convention:
|
Modified following business day
15 August 2022
Debt Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Disclaimer
