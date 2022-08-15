Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Barloworld Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAW   ZAE000026639

BARLOWORLD LIMITED

(BAW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
98.50 ZAR   +2.60%
04:33aBARLOWORLD : Interest payment notification
PU
07/21BARLOWORLD : Dealings in securities
PU
07/15BARLOWORLD : Dealings in securities by a director
PU
Barloworld : Interest payment notification

08/15/2022 | 04:33am EDT
Barloworld Limited

Registration number: 1918/000095/06

Alpha code: BIBAW

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:

Bond code:

BAW36

ISIN:

ZAG000173923

Coupon:

6.215%

Interest period:

18 May 2022 to 17 August 2022

Interest amount:

R11 184 956.71

Payment date:

18 August 2022

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

BAW29

ISIN:

ZAG000149782

Coupon:

6.683%

Interest period:

23 May 2022 to 21 August 2022

Interest amount:

R6 664 690.41

Payment date:

22 August 2022

Date convention:

Modified following business day

15 August 2022

Debt Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Barloworld Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
