Barloworld : Listing of new financial instruments

The JSE Limited has granted approval for new financial instrument listings to Barloworld effective from 18 February 2021 under its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme dated 21 December 2020 as follows:
1. New Instrument
BAW37
Authorised programme size
R15,000,000,000
Total amount in issue after this issuance
R4,496,000,000
Instrument type
Floating rate note
Bond Code
BAW37
Nominal Issued
R315,000,000
Issue Price
100%
Coupon
6.517% (3 Month JIBAR as at 7 July 2022 of 5.067%
plus 145bps)
Trade Type
Price
Final Maturity Date
12 July 2025
Books Close Dates
2 January to 11 January, 2 April to 11 April, 2 July to
11 July and 2 October to 11 October
Interest Payment Dates
12 January, 12 April, 12 July and 12 October
Last Day to Register
By 17:00 on 1 January, 1 April, 1 July and 1 October
Issue Date
12 July 2022
Date Convention
Following
Interest Commencement Date
12 July 2022
First Interest Payment Date
12 October 2022
ISIN
ZAG000188012
Additional Information
Sustainability linked, Senior, Unsecured
The Applicable Pricing Supplement is available at: