Barloworld Limited

Registration number: 1918/000095/06

Alpha code: BIBAW ("Barloworld")

LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The JSE Limited has granted approval for new financial instrument listings to Barloworld effective from 18 February 2021 under its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme dated 21 December 2020 as follows:

1. New Instrument BAW37 Authorised programme size R15,000,000,000 Total amount in issue after this issuance R4,496,000,000 Instrument type Floating rate note Bond Code BAW37 Nominal Issued R315,000,000 Issue Price 100% Coupon 6.517% (3 Month JIBAR as at 7 July 2022 of 5.067% plus 145bps) Trade Type Price Final Maturity Date 12 July 2025 Books Close Dates 2 January to 11 January, 2 April to 11 April, 2 July to 11 July and 2 October to 11 October Interest Payment Dates 12 January, 12 April, 12 July and 12 October Last Day to Register By 17:00 on 1 January, 1 April, 1 July and 1 October Issue Date 12 July 2022 Date Convention Following Interest Commencement Date 12 July 2022 First Interest Payment Date 12 October 2022 ISIN ZAG000188012 Additional Information Sustainability linked, Senior, Unsecured

The Applicable Pricing Supplement is available at:

https://clientportal.jse.co.za/Content/JSEPricingSupplementsItems/BAW37%20PricingSupplement1207A.pdf