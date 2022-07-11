Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Barloworld Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAW   ZAE000026639

BARLOWORLD LIMITED

(BAW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
91.02 ZAR   -0.16%
BARLOWORLD : Listing of new financial instruments
PU
BARLOWORLD : Interest payment notification
PU
BARLOWORLD : General share repurchase by Barloworld
PU
Barloworld : Listing of new financial instruments

07/11/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Barloworld Limited

Registration number: 1918/000095/06

Alpha code: BIBAW ("Barloworld")

LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The JSE Limited has granted approval for new financial instrument listings to Barloworld effective from 18 February 2021 under its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme dated 21 December 2020 as follows:

1. New Instrument

BAW37

Authorised programme size

R15,000,000,000

Total amount in issue after this issuance

R4,496,000,000

Instrument type

Floating rate note

Bond Code

BAW37

Nominal Issued

R315,000,000

Issue Price

100%

Coupon

6.517% (3 Month JIBAR as at 7 July 2022 of 5.067%

plus 145bps)

Trade Type

Price

Final Maturity Date

12 July 2025

Books Close Dates

2 January to 11 January, 2 April to 11 April, 2 July to

11 July and 2 October to 11 October

Interest Payment Dates

12 January, 12 April, 12 July and 12 October

Last Day to Register

By 17:00 on 1 January, 1 April, 1 July and 1 October

Issue Date

12 July 2022

Date Convention

Following

Interest Commencement Date

12 July 2022

First Interest Payment Date

12 October 2022

ISIN

ZAG000188012

Additional Information

Sustainability linked, Senior, Unsecured

The Applicable Pricing Supplement is available at:

https://clientportal.jse.co.za/Content/JSEPricingSupplementsItems/BAW37%20PricingSupplement1207A.pdf

2. New Instrument

BAW38

Authorised programme size

R15,000,000,000

Total amount in issue after this issuance

R4,496,000,000

Instrument type

Floating rate note

Bond Code

BAW38

Nominal Issued

R785,000,000

Issue Price

100%

Coupon

6.717% (3 Month JIBAR as at 7 July 2022 of 5.067%

plus 165bps)

Trade Type

Price

Final Maturity Date

12 July 2027

Books Close Dates

2 January to 11 January, 2 April to 11 April, 2 July to

11 July and 2 October to 11 October

Interest Payment Dates

12 January, 12 April, 12 July and 12 October

Last Day to Register

By 17:00 on 1 January, 1 April, 1 July and 1 October

Issue Date

12 July 2022

Date Convention

Following

Interest Commencement Date

12 July 2022

First Interest Payment Date

12 October 2022

ISIN

ZAG000188020

Additional Information

Sustainability linked, Senior, Unsecured

The Applicable Pricing Supplement is available at:

https://clientportal.jse.co.za/Content/JSEPricingSupplementsItems/BAW37%20PricingSupplement1207A.pdf

The notes relating to the new financial instruments ("Notes") will be dematerialised in the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.

11 July 2022

Debt Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Barloworld Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 14:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
