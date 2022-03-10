BARNES : ANNOUNCES PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PATRICK J. DEMPSEY TO TAKE A TEMPORARY LEAVE OF ABSENCE - Form 8-K

BARNES ANNOUNCES PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PATRICK J. DEMPSEY TO TAKE A TEMPORARY LEAVE OF ABSENCE





March 10, 2022





Bristol, Conn. - Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today announced that Patrick J. Dempsey, Barnes President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin a temporary leave of absence to address health matters affecting an immediate family member.





In connection with Mr. Dempsey's leave of absence, effective March 8, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Julie K. Streich, the Company's Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer until Mr. Dempsey's return. Ms. Streich will also continue to serve as the Company's Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer during this interim period.





"We fully support Patrick's request to take this leave to focus on his family's situation," said Thomas O. Barnes, Chairman of the Board. "The Board has complete confidence in the leadership team that Patrick has built, and the team is well-positioned to execute the Company's strategy and effectively manage day-to-day operations."





