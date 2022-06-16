Log in
BARNES GROUP INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:02 2022-06-16 pm EDT
31.56 USD   -5.35%
Barnes Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

06/16/2022 | 12:16pm EDT

06/16/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced it will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 29, 2022, before the market opens.

Barnes will also host a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day to discuss the results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Barnes website at www.barnesgroupinc.com. The conference is also available by direct dial at (888) 510-2379 in the U.S. or (646) 960-0691 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 1137078. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, July 29, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, August 5, 2022, by dialing (647) 362-9199; Conference ID 1137078.

About Barnes

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Leveraging world-class manufacturing capabilities and market-leading engineering, we develop advanced processes, automation solutions and applied technologies for industries ranging from medical and personal care to mobility, packaging and aerospace. Customers benefit from our integrated hardware and software capabilities focused on improving the processing, control, service and sustainability of engineered plastics, factory automation technologies and precision components. For more information, please visit www.barnesgroupinc.com.

Category: Earnings


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 344 M - -
Net income 2022 112 M - -
Net Debt 2022 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 1 690 M 1 690 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 75,0%
Managers and Directors
Julie K. Streich SVP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
JoAnna L. Sohovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.-28.44%1 690
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.76%45 860
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.59%32 708
FANUC CORPORATION-17.80%28 591
SANDVIK AB-24.43%23 407
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-42.65%20 799