  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Barnes Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B   US0678061096

BARNES GROUP INC.

(B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25 2022-09-13 pm EDT
32.22 USD   -3.32%
01:02pBarnes Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
08/24BARNES GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01Oppenheimer Adjusts Barnes Group's Price Target to $42 From $52, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barnes Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

09/13/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced it will release third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, October 28, 2022, before the market opens.

Barnes will also host a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day to discuss the results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Barnes website at www.barnesgroupinc.com. The conference is also available by direct dial at (888) 510-2379 in the U.S. or (646) 960-0691 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 1137078. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, October 28, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, November 4, 2022, by dialing (647) 362-9199; Conference ID 1137078.

About Barnes

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Leveraging world-class manufacturing capabilities and market-leading engineering, we develop advanced processes, automation solutions and applied technologies for industries ranging from medical and personal care to mobility, packaging and aerospace. Customers benefit from our integrated hardware and software capabilities focused on improving the processing, control, service and sustainability of engineered plastics, factory automation technologies and precision components. For more information, please visit www.barnesgroupinc.com.

Category: Earnings


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 282 M - -
Net income 2022 22,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 96,6x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 1 683 M 1 683 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 74,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 33,32 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Hook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie K. Streich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.-28.48%1 683
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.26%51 000
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-11.18%36 280
FANUC CORPORATION-4.92%31 156
FORTIVE CORPORATION-13.46%23 797
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-37.85%22 546