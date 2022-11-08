Barnes : Company Overview - November 2022 Presentation
11/08/2022 | 02:14pm EST
Barnes
Unlocking Value Through Execution
November 2022
November 2022 Investor Presentation
2
Barnes Overview (NYSE: B)
Global Provider of Highly Engineered Products, Differentiated Industrial Technologies, and Innovative Solutions
Serving a Broad Range of End Markets and Customers
Key Statistics
Founded
1857
Total Employees
~5,100
Countries Served
>70
Dividend History1
88 Years
2022E Revenue2: ~$1.3B
7%
22%
37%
Industrial 48%
Aerospace
66%
34%
63%
23%
Molding Solutions
OEM
Engineered Components
Aftermarket
Force & Motion Control
Automation
Our Global Presence
Revenue by Geography3
54% Americas
30% Europe
16% Asia
Partnered with Global Industry Leaders
1 Consecutive years of paying a dividend. 22022E revenue outlook as of October 28, 2022.3 % of YTD FY22 Destination Sales as of September 30, 2022.
November 2022 Investor Presentation
3
First 100 Days as CEO
THOMAS HOOK
PRESIDENT & CEO
Appointed to Position Effective July 14, 2022
Previous Experience
Barnes Board of Directors since 2016
CEO and Director of SaniSure
CEO and Director of Q Holding Company
CEO and Director of Integer
Executive Leadership positions at CTI Molecular Imaging and General Electric Medical Systems
14
Industrial
FACILITY TOUR UPDATE
4
Aerospace
Visited 27 Facilities at 18 Barnes Sites Around the World
Since August 2022, Meeting with Our Leaders & Associates
5 Visits Scheduled for November
November 2022 Investor Presentation
4
First 100 Days as CEO: Key Observations
OVERALL
Excellent businesses with differentiated capabilities
Highly engaged, passionate leaders and associates
Robust foundation and legacy brand recognition to build on
Deep manufacturing domain expertise
Well respected and trusted customer partnerships
Substantial potential for growth across product lines
Refocus on core business execution and commercial excellence
Targeted reinvestment in innovation, technology, and automation
INDUSTRIAL
Strong portfolio of brands
Significant strength in parts of the segment
Opportunities for improvement
Simplify and streamline architecture
Address inefficiencies and effectiveness gaps
AEROSPACE
Solidly-performing,integrated, and aligned
Highly investable line of business with ability to scale
Areas of focus
Expand into adjacent end markets and partnerships
Evaluate strategic M&A targets
November 2022 Investor Presentation
5
