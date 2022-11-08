Advanced search
    B   US0678061096

BARNES GROUP INC.

(B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:26 2022-11-08 pm EST
37.41 USD   -1.42%
02:14p Barnes : Company Overview - November 2022 Presentation
PU
11:30a Insider Buy: Barnes Group
MT
11:29a Insider Buy: Barnes Group
MT
Barnes : Company Overview - November 2022 Presentation

11/08/2022 | 02:14pm EST
Barnes

Unlocking Value Through Execution

November 2022

Safe Harbor Statement and Non-GAAP Measures

This Presentation Contains Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's good faith expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under our full disclosure located at the end of this presentation and included in our SEC filings.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

References to adjusted financial results are non-GAAP measures. You will find GAAP reconciliation tables at the end of this presentation.

"EPS" refers to diluted earnings per share.

November 2022 Investor Presentation

2

Barnes Overview (NYSE: B)

Global Provider of Highly Engineered Products, Differentiated Industrial Technologies, and Innovative Solutions

Serving a Broad Range of End Markets and Customers

Key Statistics

Founded

1857

Total Employees

~5,100

Countries Served

>70

Dividend History1

88 Years

2022E Revenue2: ~$1.3B

7%

22%

37%

Industrial 48%

Aerospace

66%

34%

63%

23%

Molding Solutions

OEM

Engineered Components

Aftermarket

Force & Motion Control

Automation

Our Global Presence

Revenue by Geography3

54% Americas

30% Europe

16% Asia

Partnered with Global Industry Leaders

1 Consecutive years of paying a dividend. 2 2022E revenue outlook as of October 28, 2022. 3 % of YTD FY22 Destination Sales as of September 30, 2022.

November 2022 Investor Presentation

3

First 100 Days as CEO

THOMAS HOOK

PRESIDENT & CEO

Appointed to Position Effective July 14, 2022

Previous Experience

  • Barnes Board of Directors since 2016
  • CEO and Director of SaniSure
  • CEO and Director of Q Holding Company
  • CEO and Director of Integer
  • Executive Leadership positions at CTI Molecular Imaging and General Electric Medical Systems

14

Industrial

FACILITY TOUR UPDATE

4

Aerospace

Visited 27 Facilities at 18 Barnes Sites Around the World

Since August 2022, Meeting with Our Leaders & Associates

5 Visits Scheduled for November

November 2022 Investor Presentation

4

First 100 Days as CEO: Key Observations

OVERALL

  • Excellent businesses with differentiated capabilities
  • Highly engaged, passionate leaders and associates
  • Robust foundation and legacy brand recognition to build on
  • Deep manufacturing domain expertise
  • Well respected and trusted customer partnerships
  • Substantial potential for growth across product lines
    • Refocus on core business execution and commercial excellence
    • Targeted reinvestment in innovation, technology, and automation

INDUSTRIAL

  • Strong portfolio of brands
  • Significant strength in parts of the segment
  • Opportunities for improvement
    • Simplify and streamline architecture
    • Address inefficiencies and effectiveness gaps

AEROSPACE

  • Solidly-performing,integrated, and aligned
  • Highly investable line of business with ability to scale
  • Areas of focus
    • Expand into adjacent end markets and partnerships
    • Evaluate strategic M&A targets

November 2022 Investor Presentation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Barnes Group Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 19:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 270 M - -
Net income 2022 19,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 113x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 1 919 M 1 919 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart BARNES GROUP INC.
Technical analysis trends BARNES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37,95 $
Average target price 35,67 $
Spread / Average Target -6,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Hook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie K. Streich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas O. Barnes Chairman
Patrick Hurley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mylle H. Mangum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARNES GROUP INC.-18.54%1 919
ATLAS COPCO AB-22.02%53 048
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.49%38 604
FANUC CORPORATION-18.27%26 006
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.40%22 835
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-13.95%21 558